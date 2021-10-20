LETTERS: The fallacy of Schleicher's positions, freedom from mandates

Schleicher’s fallacy
David Schleicher’s column [Oct. 1] reveals an intense angst at the real possibility of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which would also invalidate it’s partner case Doe v. Bolton. I am not an attorney or academic, I am simply of a plain vanilla pedestrian intellect. But I do claim to posses common horse sense and God-given moral conscience.
Schleicher’s polemical comments present the argument that the authority of the Biblical moral pro-life position is invalid because, in his view, a distinctly clear command against abortion proper is not stated in any text of the scripture. This is the first of logical fallacies elicited by Schleicher. It’s the argument from silence fallacy (if X didn’t say X then X must be false). Schleicher’s comments are fraught with logical fallacy, false dilemma fallacy (God could stop it but he didn’t), hasty generalization and flawed interpretation.
Context is a key standard in correct Biblical interpretation. Deflect, distract, obfuscate and induce fallacy are the standard pro-choice response to clear reasoned and rational evidence based on truth, which are the tools of the pro-life position.
Justice Harry Blackmun stated: “If prenatal personhood is established” the case for abortion “collapses, for the fetus’ right to life would then be guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment.” Science and biology have long settled the personhood argument that human life and personhood begin at conception.
I believe the statement is true about the radical left agenda: The issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution. May we repent and cry out for God’s mercy for the 60 million-plus babies slaughtered since Roe.
Nicholas O’Connor, Waco
No mandates
The editorial Sunday, “Abbott’s ban on mandates reveals GOP’s socialist strain,” is an outstanding example of how many of our Democratic compatriots can add two plus two and get five.
The point for many individuals, such as in writings attributed to John Locke, Thoreau, Alexis de Tocqueville and many others, is that individual freedoms, once encroached, encumbered and/or denied, often disappear; that such freedoms are so important that they should, to a large degree, supersede rigid government control. We are now in such a situation, where the question is extremely complex because of the possibility of harm to one another aside from or resulting from actions of the state (government).
Since everyone should be responsible, making efforts to protect themselves (vaccines are good, they work, etc.), their families and fellow man from the threat of infection, many are reluctant to enforce, by government control, mandates to do so. Some mandates, though seemingly protective, can and do destroy citizens’ livelihoods, and by doing so, may in fact lead to extremely undesirable results, including business failure, bankruptcy, workplace violence and suicide by various parties. These are considerations which do not appear to be very important unless it is your activity that is put into failure mode. But such considerations are important, both to individuals and the nation.