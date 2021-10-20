LETTERS: The fallacy of Schleicher's positions, freedom from mandates

I believe the statement is true about the radical left agenda: The issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution. May we repent and cry out for God’s mercy for the 60 million-plus babies slaughtered since Roe.

Nicholas O’Connor, Waco

No mandates

The editorial Sunday, “Abbott’s ban on mandates reveals GOP’s socialist strain,” is an outstanding example of how many of our Democratic compatriots can add two plus two and get five.

The point for many individuals, such as in writings attributed to John Locke, Thoreau, Alexis de Tocqueville and many others, is that individual freedoms, once encroached, encumbered and/or denied, often disappear; that such freedoms are so important that they should, to a large degree, supersede rigid government control. We are now in such a situation, where the question is extremely complex because of the possibility of harm to one another aside from or resulting from actions of the state (government).