LETTERS: The law, our rights and abortion

Whose rights?

I have several questions about abortion law enforcement and the Grace Act proposal. Don’t prosecutors and law enforcement prioritize their efforts every day? Any group that has a role in public safety, health care, emergency management, protective services, etc. must set priorities so they can address the most urgent needs first. Won’t they continue to do it, even in the event of alleged abortion activity?

Speaking of protective services, if the existing rights of children will now apply to the unborn, will we be allowed and required to report suspected child neglect of a fetus to Texas Child Protective Services?

Finally, this question is for the sincerely honest people whose religious beliefs led them to work and pray to end abortion: Did you first work and pray to end rape, incest, sexual coercion, grooming and exploitation of women and girls? It seems that not getting those sins out of the way led directly to a significant amount of the current sin of abortion.

John Herbert, Waco

* * *

It was disconcerting to read two professors of religion (Blake Burleson, July 9, and Jack Hill, July 21) write in support of a woman’s “right” to abort her preborn child.

If Burleson and Hill have respect for the Bible’s authority and church history, they should know that all our rights come from God, or as Christian philosophers might argue, “natural law.” First-century Christians prohibited the practice of abortion in the “Didache.”

No one has a “right” to commit an act of violence against an innocent human being — in this case, the newly developing, prenatal child in a mother’s womb. Such a “right” is not justified under any basic understanding of Christian Scripture.

Job 31:15, asks the penetrating question, “Did not the one who made me in the womb also make them? Did not the same God form us both in the womb?” Jeremiah 1:5, states, “I chose you before I formed you in the womb; I set you apart before you were born ... “

Just a few weeks pregnant with Messiah Jesus, Mary visited her cousin Elizabeth, then six months along in her pregnancy of John the Baptist. Luke 1:41 records the poignant moment, “When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped inside her, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.” Elizabeth concluded, “... How could this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?”

If, indeed, the Scriptures declare that God-ordained life is growing in a mother’s womb from conception (Ruth 4:13, Psalm 51:5), then what “right,” pray tell, can exist to justify the killing of that preborn human life?

The Fourth Amendment to our Constitution was cited in Roe v. Wade as one basis for a “right to privacy,” allowing a woman to end the life of her developing baby through abortion. The amendment actually says, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated ... “ Nothing there about a “right” to take the developing life of a preborn human being in a mother’s womb.

Inalienable rights are derived, as our Declaration of Independence states, from our Creator. No Christian theologian has a right to conclude any differently.

A woman’s right to control her own body comes to an end when a genetically different human being is present and growing in her womb.

Then, the inalienable “right to life” must be extended to that preborn baby, as well.

Warren Fain, Waco