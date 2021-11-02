LETTERS: The legacy of Elbridge Gerry, spreading lies and Otto under assault

No representation

Elbridge Gerry and his meanderings invented one of the most unscrupulous tools of politics … the gerrymander. In the age of computer mining of census data, a politician can have his political party cookie-cut a district tailor-made for him or her. My local Texas state representative is a case in point.

A little history: 10 years ago I was represented by Doc Anderson. He lived within 15 miles of my home, he showed up at local meetings and events. He and I tipped our hats to each other at local fairs. Whether we were of the same political persuasion or not, he was my piece of furniture and I loved him.

Fast forward to 2021 and I was looking to see what my current representative, Kyle Kacal, has done in his time in the Texas House. This last session he co-sponsored a bill that passed with what he called bipartisan support. (Reality check: most Democrats voted against it.) It did become law. Now, I am looking at the list of constitutional changes and I see a couple that I want him to explain to me, and guess what? His office in Waco is devoid of his presence. Not even the ghost of Kyle in that office. It may be hay baling season, or calfing or hog calling — he has not been there.