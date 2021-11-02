LETTERS: The legacy of Elbridge Gerry, spreading lies and Otto under assault

No representation
Elbridge Gerry and his meanderings invented one of the most unscrupulous tools of politics … the gerrymander. In the age of computer mining of census data, a politician can have his political party cookie-cut a district tailor-made for him or her. My local Texas state representative is a case in point.
A little history: 10 years ago I was represented by Doc Anderson. He lived within 15 miles of my home, he showed up at local meetings and events. He and I tipped our hats to each other at local fairs. Whether we were of the same political persuasion or not, he was my piece of furniture and I loved him.
Fast forward to 2021 and I was looking to see what my current representative, Kyle Kacal, has done in his time in the Texas House. This last session he co-sponsored a bill that passed with what he called bipartisan support. (Reality check: most Democrats voted against it.) It did become law. Now, I am looking at the list of constitutional changes and I see a couple that I want him to explain to me, and guess what? His office in Waco is devoid of his presence. Not even the ghost of Kyle in that office. It may be hay baling season, or calfing or hog calling — he has not been there.
You see, he lives on a ranch in Brazos County some 89 highway miles away from that office. If I want to hear the party line, I can hear his staff bloviate all day long. I didn’t elect them. I want a representative that I can look in the eye and have him tell me where he stands. Or, at least have him lie so effectively that I want to believe him. I want him to be my comfortable Doc chair.
Kyle, God bless him, lives far away from almost half his voters. He lives at the head of a 100-mile-long snake that winds just past Waco to just past College Station. Thank goodness for gerrymandering the map. He can win with 40% voting against him pretty consistently.
When being represented in Texas I tell my friends that I live at the tail end ... of politics.
Rick Allen, Waco
Don’t spread it
After reading the front page of my newspaper, I always turn to PolitiFact to see what foolishness people have fallen for now. Sometimes my ox gets gored, but it‘s clear that too many people are accepting at face value all sorts of outrageous claims, many of which appear on some social medium like Facebook, Instagram and the new right-wing varieties. These platforms are all excellent vehicles for spreading the lies.
Most recently, Politifact listed — and debunked — incredible beliefs many people have about the COVID-19 vaccine. People, do some background exploring before getting sucked in by these clearly false claims and lies of all stripes before you believe them and send them on. Don’t spread those falsehoods. In virtually all cases a little background checking will reveal how bogus the claims are.
Ben Liles, Salado
Assault on Otto
This short note is about the rape of Otto, Texas.
Five thousand beautiful agricultural acres are now being torn apart for the installation of a solar panel field. It’s heartbreaking.
Don’t take my word for it. See for yourself. Take Highway 6 south to F.M. 1240, then seven miles east to Otto.
William Fell, Otto