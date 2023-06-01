Cause of debt

In response to Gary Johnson’s May 25 letter attacking me, I don’t know him, and have no desire to attack him personally. I don’t question his math — I question his logic. He misunderstood what I wrote.

I wrote that more than 90 percent of the current national debt was caused by Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. In his letter, Mr. Johnson confuses the accumulation of debt with the cause of debt. His figures, and the editor’s note, refer to the cumulative debt, not the debt actually caused by particular presidents. (The editor’s figures show 54 percent of the cumulative debt occurred under these three presidents.)

If a man goes to the ER bleeding from a gunshot wound, we don’t blame the ER doctor for the amount of blood he loses following arrival. The shooter still caused the entire loss of blood.

The national debt is the accumulation of individual federal deficits. Except when tax cuts and spending increases stimulate the economy, they increase both the deficit and the debt dollar-for-dollar. Except when tax increases and spending cuts shrink the economy, they decrease both the deficit and the debt dollar-for-dollar. (Read Ray Perryman’s May 20 column “Federal dollars pay dividends in Texas.” It shows why spending cuts would be harmful to the Texas economy.)

Here’s what happened to the deficit under five previous presidents: Under the tenure of Presidents Reagan, G.W. Bush and Trump, the deficit increased by 0.2 percent, 11.0 percent and 8.7 percent of GDP, respectively. Under the tenure of Presidents Clinton and Obama, the deficit decreased by 4.9 percent and 6.4 percent of GDP, respectively. When George W. Bush became president, the national debt was on track to be paid off in about a decade.

I stand by what I wrote.

Charles Reed, Waco

Time of sorrow

With all the homes being built with loud music being played, people who serve food with hate in their hearts and guys who work our roads with anger, I never realized these people grew up with hate as a main ingredient for themselves and for others.

Now, thousands of people every day come to our country — some with plans for a fresh start but others with hate and anger in their souls to bring us to a state of chaos.

We read in the newspaper about other countries with war, hunger and poverty. Our world needs to say the Lord’s Prayer now and each time we see someone who could use some help.

If we do not do this, we can expect what was said 2,000 years ago — that our lives would be full of crying and sorrow in this time and the next.

Clarence T. Symank,

Woodway

That’s not Waco

Regarding the Branch Davidian siege and fire: After 30 years, why can’t newscasters, newspapers and films get the location correct? It did not happen in Waco. I get so tired of it all.

Another thing I have not been to is the Silos, and I won’t be going. My sister came to visit and the only thing she could talk about was the Silos because of all the hoopla and such on TV. Waste of time and money.

L.J. Gallea, Waco