Debt debate

There is much truth in W. Richard Turner’s op-ed “Debt debate is all for show” [Feb. 4], although human history seems to demonstrate that there is some limit to what economists euphemistically call “leverage.”

The very essence of debt is putting consumption ahead of production. This would seem to be in accordance with Gordon Gekko’s mantra “greed is good,” as quoted in the movie “Wall Street.”

On the other hand, the responsible use of debt (credit) has fueled enormous benefits for mankind.

Because of the tensions between acceptable limits for government debt extremes, our politicians have learned to use the issue for campaign funding and permanence in office. That part is our fault. But notwithstanding the lack of understanding (or indifference) of the dangers presented by politicians supporting spending beyond reasonable means, this does not eradicate the danger.

One of the first historically recorded crises was the financial crisis of 33. No, not 1933, but the year 33 A.D., during the reign of Tiberius, Emperor of Rome. The enforcement of laws regarding the payment of debts resulted in a credit crisis, the crash of real estate prices and a liquidity crunch which was only ended by a new government policy of injecting interest-free loans, which stabilized the economy of Rome. Just like the United States in the 2007-08 financial crisis.

A serious crisis occurs about every 40 years or so, on average. Maybe.

And while recovery comes eventually, often millions of people are devastated by the results of overindulgence of governments believing, sincerely or not, that there are no limits to our brilliance in economic engineering. Until there are.

We have no idea when that time will come. As Alan Greenspan said Dec. 5, 1996, “it might be that the central bank should address the current excessive exuberance” the economy was then experiencing by tightening credit. Several years later, in March 2000, the dot-com bubble crashed, and investors lost millions.

One of the best documented stories is that of the Scotsman John Law, born into a family of bankers, convicted of murder in 1694 in Scotland after a duel, who escaped to France and became head of a French bank, the Banque Royale. Law, through Banque Royale, organized and financed the sale of shares in the Mississippi Land Company in America. Shares in the new venture were sold and rose in value, making many new millionaires and others very wealthy. Law, through advertising, continued to greatly inflate the share prices through exaggeration of share value. In France, inflation reached 23 percent by January of 1720. Investors attempted to have Banque Royale convert its shares to gold, and the bank defaulted. Many investors were ruined, as were Law, Banque Royale and France. It was 80 years until France once again introduced paper money into its economy.

For the sake of future generations, we can hope that this will not happen in America, although execution of a reasonable government funding policy might require more than hope. So far, the U.S. dollar and U.S. government bonds are the gold standard for the world. The first serious signs of trouble will be cracks in the value of those assets, or a world order of movement toward some other currency as the “world reserve currency.” For now, there is no problem. Until there is.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco