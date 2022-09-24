LETTERS: This election season, vote for the community, not the candidate

Don’t be a victim

As a native Wacoan, and someone who was politically active most of my life, I felt the ever-growing political divide each year. I transferred from Baylor University to George Washington and witnessed everything from Black Lives Matter protests to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Constantly stressed by the security of my environment and the heated political climate, I made the decision to apply for the U.S. State Department’s Gilman Scholarship and move to Australia.

I have since graduated and been living here for nearly five months. Upon my first week here, a new prime minister was elected. Not only did everyone have an accessible opportunity to vote, but there were no protests or even a two-party system. The Uvalde shooting happened, and everyone at my workplace brought me flowers, crying that they couldn’t imagine a country in which students had active shooter drills. I then watched from abroad Roe get overturned from a country where I have free universal health care and virtually zero prescription drug costs.

Many people reading this I’m sure would dismiss these things as a result of living in a “socialist” country or a country with an incredibly high tax rate. However, if you really get into it, it’s a result of a country where people value the good of the community more than political gain. It’s what our country could look like if we stopped saying “Trump this” or “Biden that” at every news article.

This election season, I urge you to not vote for the candidate, but vote for the community. Who is providing a world in which you don’t have to choose between paying for insulin or dinner? Who is providing a world in which you don’t have to send your kid to school with a bulletproof backpack? Who is providing a world in which you don’t have to think about how much money you have in your bank account before calling an ambulance? If you read these questions and immediately assigned them to a political party before even thinking about the answer, you’re not an educated voter, you’re a victim of political propaganda.

Emily Mosley, Robinson

Voting by mail

Calls to seniors 65 and older indicate very few citizens know the requirements to secure a ballot by mail (BBM).

Efforts by the Texas secretary of state and lieutenant governor to inform seniors have been confusing and piecemeal. These efforts include envelopes that look like junk mail, use of campaign contractors to send BBM announcement letters to citizens, and limiting election officials from sending ballots to senior voters without their request to do so.

Unless you know to apply for BBM, know that the forms require two IDs on the form and return envelope, and know it takes 10 days to two weeks turnaround by mail. It is much safer to register in person.

We deserve to have confidence in BBM. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Texas elections.

Thomas Schenck, Clifton

RIP, judge

In addition to being a brilliant legal mind, Ken Starr was a genuinely selfless individual. In 2019, Judge Starr got ordained so that he could marry my wife Robin and me. He and his wonderful wife, Alice, were involved in many aspects of planning our wedding, and Judge Starr conducted a ceremony that we will never forget. Rest in peace, judge.

Thomas Leath, Waco