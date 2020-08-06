LETTERS: Thoughts on abortion, hot rods and the cancel culture movement

All lives matter
First of all, thank you in advance for being willing to publish information concerning both sides of very important issues. This letter will attempt to show why we need to be very thoughtful in how we approach the coming presidential election in November.
If we were to rewrite the Declaration of Independence today, it would certainly look a lot different than the original. All human beings, from the moment of conception, are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It would not exclude slaves (usually of one ethnic group), women, Native Americans and babies in their mothers’ wombs.
The Black Lives Matter movement started out as a slogan with good intentions but has evolved into a subversive anti-American, Marxist political movement. Two of the original founders later revealed themselves to be followers of Marxist socialism. Perhaps it should be restarted with the initials ALM for All Lives Matter because in the eyes of the Creator they do.
Here is the real question: Do “Black Lives Matter” to former VP Joe Biden? They certainly do if they are 18 and can vote. But what about the millions of black babies who have either been thrown in the garbage or incinerators at an alarming rate since Roe v. Wade was approved 47 years ago. Many of the black race are now beginning to discover that one ethnic group was singled out for extinction by white supremacist Margaret Sanger when she founded Planned Parenthood. She was a former Catholic similar to Joe Biden, who probably sees himself as a current Catholic. Two decades later black women are five times more likely to have an abortion than white women. There were more black women in NYC in 2018 who aborted compared to those who had live births. By the way, these statistics are courtesy of the Guttmacher Institute, which was an affiliate of PPFA for many years.
Bill McBride, Woodway
Waco drag races
Does the Waco Police Department no longer have evening patrols or a traffic division? I’ve just come in from sitting on my front porch in the Mountainview area of town. The “Hot Rod Harrys” are out in full force, as they are most nights. You can hear the drag races, the squealing tires, the revved-up engines. Where are the police this time of night?
I bet if they started handing out tickets of $300 to $400 to these speed demons on a nightly basis, the drag races would come to a halt.
Don’t believe me? Check out the tire marks between Bosque and Cobbs drives.
Come on, officers, “protect and serve.”
Gayle Stone, Waco
Attacking DeGeneres
Did anybody really think the radical left was through with Ellen DeGeneres? No way. Their cancel culture of utterly destroying anybody not toeing their line (applied to those supporting or at least not hostile to Trump) is alive and well. Ellen’s sitting next to, to, to.... gasp, George W. Bush has been marinating in their collective craw for a long time. Their solution seems to be to really cancel her. Voila! Magically appears a collection of various allegations of abuse directed at the production of her TV show.
Do you think it’s hard to find these little accusatory birdies in Hollywood? Let’s hope they don’t win this time.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
