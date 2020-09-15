LETTERS: Thoughts on climate change, Sputnik columns and reforming the presidency

California’s Chernobyl
As fires burn across several western states, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, without evidence, stated categorically that the fires were the result of climate change. “The debate is over around climate change,” Newsom asserted. “We’re in the midst of a climate emergency. We’re in the midst of a climate crisis,” he said. Sorry, Governor, but the debate is never over and your side certainly didn’t win the debate.
Newsom went on to say, “We’re experiencing weather conditions the likes of which we’ve never experienced in our lifetimes.” Gavin Newsom is only 52 years old. There have been forest fires in California for as long as there have been forests. Unless an asteroid hits the earth, anything that happens in his lifetime is of little significance in the long-term scheme of things.
“We’re experiencing what so many people predicted decades and decades ago. All of that is now reality,” he continued. Unfortunately for Newsom, that didn’t help make his case, because decades and decades ago, “scientists” and “experts” were predicting another ice age.
California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi chimed in and said the fires erupted because “Mother Earth is angry.” Maybe we can appease Mother Earth by driving an SUV full of oil executives into a volcano.
This is California’s Chernobyl. It is a testament to the incompetence, corruption, mismanagement and authoritarianism that comes from one-party rule. Newsom can try to shift blame to “climate change” but the fault lies with him and his tree-hugging pals in Sacramento.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Sputnik columnist!I was surprised to read a column by Rachel Marsden in Friday’s 9/11 Opinion section. In the article she states that Democrats are in denial and are “claiming unproven meddling by foreign bogeymen.” Well, this was curious since our 15 intelligence agencies, the Mueller Report and the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee have all stated unequivocally that Russia did interfere in the 2016 election and she did not specify that the bogeyman was Russia. Then I looked at her credentials and she works for Sputnik News. Curious, I Googled them; it’s a state-owned enterprise of Russia (like Voice of America) whose sole purpose is to manipulate and provide propaganda to people around the world.
Thus my question: Why is my local paper printing Russian propaganda? The situation is pretty surreal. Only in a Trump-led America is this considered normal.
Rebecca Claypool, Waco
Reform presidency
I think we all know Trump is nothing more than a New York gangster and trash. The worst thing Trump is going to pull off: He will resign the presidency after his defeat in the election and will resign, allowing his vice president to assume the presidency just long enough to pardon Trump and his gangster family for all their crimes. We must stop that, but how legally can we?
One thing for sure: We the people have a list of changes that presidents can do to stop this kind of dangerous garbage from now on. We better get it done fast and clean the slate.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
