LETTERS: Thoughts on contrasting opinions, unabridged quotes

Study in contrasts
On the Sept. 16 editorial page, I was struck by the contrasts between Baylor University religion professor Lynn Tatum’s wonderful column on the Alamo and the “Dirty Dog Marines” in that defining battle in World War I alongside a letter calling the fires in California (actually, the whole West Coast) its “Chernobyl.”
Lynn Tatum’s column gave some of the facts and history behind the reverence paid to the Alamo defenders and the Marines who refused to retreat in WWI. I learned why both national leaders and military leaders showed up for the ceremony on the rainy day that Trump avoided. Between France and the Alamo, Mr. Tatum brought the stories home.
In comparison, the letter about the fires being California’s “Chernobyl” gave the reader no facts for that claim. David Anderson noted correctly that fires have always been part of California’s history, yet ignored the evidence about how and why they have increased in intensity because of the elongation of the normal “fire season” in California due to increased drought and heat, both predicted under climate-change models. But if fires have been a regular part of the natural cycle on the West Coast, they certainly cannot be “Chernobyls,” for Chernobyl was the result of errors in human technology that failed to gauge the very dangers of what they were trying to do. And you cannot put the blame on “one-party rule” when in the 50-odd years of Gavin Newsom’s life there have been Republican governors as well. It’s like saying the hurricanes increasing in intensity and frequency in the Gulf Coast states are also the result of one-party rule.
The link that could have been made between the two pieces would be a story about the “dirty dog” firefighters who have also fought against all odds. We’re going to need that determination, and more, to help us all live and breathe free in the future.
Bill Gaventa, Austin
Fine people
Editing quotes and videos is a lot like lying. Since the Trib has started fact-checking and a recent letter to the editor brought up an old half-quote, I just want to pass along the full statement of “fine people on both sides.”
“You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. ... I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. ... So you know what, it’s fine. You’re changing history. You’re changing culture. And you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally — but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people. But you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets and with the baseball bats. You had a lot of bad people in the other group.”
Carol Howe, Waco
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!