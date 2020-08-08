LETTERS: Thoughts on COVID-19 testing, shooting stars and newspaper coverage

Test now, test later
Baylor University recently announced that most students returning to campus for the upcoming fall semester would have to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving. As described in a recent article in the Tribune-Herald, the test is being provided by the university and will be mailed to students within the next two weeks. While I believe that requiring a negative test is a start, I do not believe that this current precaution will provide enough accurate results to ensure the safety of every student, faculty and staff member on campus. Administering one test only provides insight into one moment of a student’s time before arriving on campus. After taking the test, students will collectively pass through hundreds of restaurants, rest stops, airports and other places on their way back to Baylor.
To mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and prevent a community spread at Baylor, the university should adopt a more frequent testing strategy that measures COVID-19 positivity among students more regularly. Some other schools, such as the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, have enacted similar policies. While the cost for frequent testing will not be cheap, it is far more bearable than the grief of the loss of a student’s life that falls upon the community. I greatly appreciate the Baylor University administration for taking the lead nationally through the requirement of tests for students but believe they must go further.
Zach Tufenkjian, Baylor Class of 2022, Waco
Gift from heaven
Sam Wilson’s photo of the meteor crossing the comet tail of Neowise taken with his family at Woodway Park on the night of July 23rd (see Waco Trib July 31 issue) captures an extraordinary local moment of serendipity. It’s likely every astronomy-loving kid in America world want a poster of that photograph hanging on the wall of his or her room. Include a few paragraphs beneath the photo explaining the science including a discussion of the origin and composition of comets and meteors and how the interaction of our earth’s atmosphere with gravity, velocity and friction protects our planet from space intruders while occasionally providing us earthlings magnificent fleeting nighttime visions of shooting stars.
A college professor once told me “alertness is a key to success.” Sam deserves a handsome financial reward for being alert and prepared at the right time in the right place. Perhaps he could sell his photograph to a national media outlet or a wealthy philanthropist to be used as a fundraiser for a highly rated efficacious and financially efficient faith-based charity. Sell the poster of the “Corona Comet and Shooting Star” for five bucks apiece to millions of American families during this pandemic period with the bulk of the proceeds going to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sam’s photo could then literally be a gift from heaven.
Mike Miller, Hewitt
Around the world
West Mayor Tommy Muska commented he “didn’t know what people were thinking” in reference to the explosion in Lebanon and the dangerous storage of fertilizer. I submit the Lebanese people were never aware of the danger to begin with. Aside from that area’s ongoing wars and economic problems, they are halfway around the world. There are events which happen in our state or surrounding states of which we never hear. Communication is being curtailed. We need our newspapers.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
