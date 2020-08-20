LETTERS: Thoughts on disturbing times, changing times

Incredible president
I read with amazement that President Trump has announced the addition of Dr. Scott Atlas, a frequent guest on Fox News, to his coronavirus task force. Dr. Atlas is a well-respected neuroradiologist, a subspecialty of radiology focusing on the diagnosis of the central and peripheral nervous system, spine, neck and head. However, he has no expertise in public health or infectious diseases.
According to reliable reports (not fake news), he — like Trump — has been a critic of the coronavirus lockdown which the data clearly indicates is one of the main strategies for gaining control over spread of this virus. President Trump has pushed aside Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci because they weren’t supporting his approach to managing this pandemic. Recently, Bloomberg News quoted two senior Federal Reserve officials (Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren) who are convinced that the over-eagerness of President Trump to reopen our country without proper coronavirus containment strategies has backfired and led to a further slowdown of economic recovery, not to mention a staggering number of deaths. They report that Europe and other parts of the industrialized world are recovering much more quickly, economically and in terms of virus containment.
President Trump, sadly, is much more focused on his re-election than on managing this dangerous disease from a scientific and data-driven perspective. When President Trump was campaigning in Iowa in 2016 he stated, “They say I have the most loyal people, the polls. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters...It’s like incredible.” While he has not shot anyone, President Trump’s politicized approach to this pandemic has actually contributed to tens of thousands of American people dying. Yes, incredible — and incredibly sad and upsetting beyond words.
Norm Fluet, Woodway
Revolution & reformation
This can be the time for a new American revolution, one which truly and completely brings into practice the values of life, liberty and the pursuit of justice (and as Michael Eric Dyson says, justice is love in action). With the death of George Floyd, a tipping point has arrived and the cry for reformation and justice rings out. Many are looking at our history with new eyes to see where the accounts have been incomplete. They are working for a new day when America will truly live by its ideals that “all men [persons] are created equal” and “liberty and justice for all.” Statues of persons that we once glorified are being taken down.
In this spirit, I believe that we should institute a new national anthem, one which testifies to the best in America. The largely unknown third verse of “The Star Spangled Banner” is patently racist and mirrors the racism of Francis Scott Key. Our national anthem should be free of the racism that still plagues our national life. To me that song is a historical document rather than a hymn about our shared moral principles. For that reason, I would nominate “America, the Beautiful,” for it speaks of lofty values, of the beauty of our great country and of God who assists us in mending our flaws.
What a challenging time we live in, a revolutionary time when justice is in the forefront of our minds, when our history is being reviewed and retold honestly and completely, and when we can revise elements of our national heritage, like the national anthem, to reflect more fully our best values.
Russell Gregory, Double Oak
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!