LETTERS: Thoughts on foreign lingo, human rights and judicial confirmations

English, you say?
In his Oct. 14 letter to the Trib, R.W. Schiemenz laments that Texas ballots are printed in Spanish. He goes on to say that if you don’t learn English, then “don’t accept our currency which is printed in English.”
With a name like “Schiemenz,” I suspect our letter writer’s ancestors came here speaking German. And in fact, for the first half-century of the State of Texas, all Texas statutes had to be printed, by law, in both English and German!
An observation: Our nation’s Founding Fathers were, almost without exception, multilingual. Adams was fluent in French as was Franklin, Hamilton and Madison. They knew Latin and Greek as well. And Jefferson knew Italian, French, Latin, Greek and, yes, Spanish.
As for our currency being “printed in English”: Look more carefully at the dollar bill. It is covered with Latin, including the phrase: “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” which translated means “Out of Many, One.” This marvelous, non-English motto highlights the magnificent strength of our nation — people of many ethnicities, backgrounds and, yes, languages coming together to forge a powerful unity. I’m tempted to say to those who advocate English alone: If you aren’t multilingual, then “don’t accept our currency.”
Lynn Tatum, Honors
College, Baylor University
Setting examples
Regarding Andres Oppenheimer’s Oct. 11 column in the Trib: Global leadership in human rights is indeed at stake, and the United States is missing in action. China, Russia, Cuba and Pakistan have just been elected to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, but Saudi Arabia thankfully failed in its attempt. Citing the council’s hypocrisy, the United States resigned in 2018: right sentiment, wrong tactic. As pointed out in Oppenheimer’s column, having so many foxes guarding the henhouse is not only absurd but dangerous.
Having had the privilege of representing the United States (U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, 1998-2001), I observed firsthand how the United States’ position as a model and defender of human rights strengthened our position as a global leader. Donald Trump does not understand that America’s strength lies in the power of example, not the example of her power (to paraphrase former President Clinton). Instead he coddles dictators and ignores their transgressions, such as Vladimir Putin’s putting a bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan or Egypt’s Abdel Fatah El Sisi’s imprisoning tens of thousands of political prisoners, some teenagers jailed for a tweet or a photograph. Trump calls Sisi his “favorite dictator.” Think of it: The president of the United States has a favorite dictator!
Already imperfect, the Human Rights Council has now become the place where human rights go to die. The United States should rejoin and bolster human rights defenders who successfully defeated Saudi Arabia’s cynical bid for the Human Rights Council. Joe Biden understands that in the United Nations and in the world, if the United States does not stand strong as an advocate for human rights, and exert global leadership, countries like China and Russia will take our place.
Cynthia P. Schneider,
Sandy Spring, Maryland
No dishonor here
Regarding Trib columnist Bill Gaventa’s Wednesday column, “Barrett complicit in tarnished confirmation process,” Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated through the normal process as outlined in the Constitution. There is nothing dishonorable there. There have been favors, deals, considerations, etc. in the past which had effects on the nomination/acceptance for open positions on the Supreme Court. Perhaps if our representatives and senators had abstained from that behavior, it would not seem so unusual to see an administration following the letter of the law.
G.R. Harper, Waco
