LETTERS: Thoughts on foreign lingo, human rights and judicial confirmations

Setting examples

Regarding Andres Oppenheimer’s Oct. 11 column in the Trib: Global leadership in human rights is indeed at stake, and the United States is missing in action. China, Russia, Cuba and Pakistan have just been elected to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, but Saudi Arabia thankfully failed in its attempt. Citing the council’s hypocrisy, the United States resigned in 2018: right sentiment, wrong tactic. As pointed out in Oppenheimer’s column, having so many foxes guarding the henhouse is not only absurd but dangerous.

Having had the privilege of representing the United States (U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, 1998-2001), I observed firsthand how the United States’ position as a model and defender of human rights strengthened our position as a global leader. Donald Trump does not understand that America’s strength lies in the power of example, not the example of her power (to paraphrase former President Clinton). Instead he coddles dictators and ignores their transgressions, such as Vladimir Putin’s putting a bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan or Egypt’s Abdel Fatah El Sisi’s imprisoning tens of thousands of political prisoners, some teenagers jailed for a tweet or a photograph. Trump calls Sisi his “favorite dictator.” Think of it: The president of the United States has a favorite dictator!