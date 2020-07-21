LETTERS: Thoughts on John Lewis, Eddie Lucio and the soul of the individual

Building monuments
America has lost a great, good and courageous leader in Congressman John Lewis of Georgia. I have long admired Lewis. I gave his autobiography “Walking with the Wind” to my wife Sharon for Christmas 20 years ago. She came to admire him as I did.
Except for differences of race, John Lewis and I shared similar childhoods. We both grew up in rural poverty. We both came from sharecropper families with 10 children. We both grew up in houses without running water, plumbing or gas heating.
John Lewis was a great man even before he went to Congress. For more than 60 years he devoted himself to the pursuit of justice, equality and opportunity in America — not the grievance-based politics so pervasive today.
In the words of Matthew 23:23, John Lewis devoted his life to “the weightier matters of the law: justice, mercy and faithfulness.” He fought valiantly and endlessly for the right of black people to vote — a right that is still under attack in America today.
John Lewis was focused more on building monuments for the future than he was in destroying the outdated monuments of the past. We will miss him.
Charles Reed, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Reed is a former Waco mayor.
Dirty politics
They used dirty tactics in the attempt to “purify” their political party. Democrats in the Texas Senate include just one pro-life voice: Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. The senator has represented the Rio Grande Valley for 30 years. Lucio faced a tough primary runoff election in July against pro-abortion candidate Sara Stapleton-Berrera.
Planned Parenthood Texas Votes and Texas Freedom Network slammed the Hispanic Lucio in campaign ads as “Sucio Lucio.” Since sucio means dirty, the ads played off the despicable ethnic slur, “dirty Mexican.” Many condemned this ethnic slam on Sen. Lucio, including the Catholic bishop of Brownsville, Most Rev. Daniel Flores.
The smear tactic failed. Lucio won by a narrow margin. The political cleansing advocated by the Texas abortion lobby will have to wait until the election of 2022.
John Pisciotta, Pro-Life Waco director
Soul of the individual
In these tumultuous times, I find hope and even encouragement in the words of the late Dr. M. Scott Peck, an American psychiatrist: “As a single vote may be crucial in an election, so the whole course of human history may depend on a change of heart in one solitary and even humble individual. This is known to the genuinely religious. It is for this reason that no possible activity is considered to be more important than the salvation of a single human soul. This is why the individual is sacred. For it is in the solitary mind and soul of the individual that the battle between good and evil is waged and ultimately won or lost.” (“People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil,” 1983.)
Tom Proctor, Waco
