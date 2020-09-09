LETTERS: Thoughts on liquor stores, anonymous sources and term limits

Head in sand
Sunday’s edition of the Tribune-Herald announced the opening of a new liquor store not far from Mission Waco. It has been approved by the Waco City Council. The developer said that he had talked with neighbors in the area and that the feedback was “very, very encouraging” and that he was “not aware of any opposition.”
I don’t live in that area, but I am opposed in principle. Both the city and developer appear to have their heads firmly in the sand, as the following statistics show: During 2017 (the last year statistics were readily available) one person died every 48 minutes in alcohol-related incidents. In the United States there were 10,874 deaths that year, and in Texas 1,468. This, of course, does not speak to the damage to facilities, families and others. How will a new liquor store in Waco lessen the daily carnage?
One way to get approval for something questionable — like selling liquor — is to position it next to something more tolerable, like a grocery store, check-cashing services or selling hamburgers. However, think of a bookstore like Barnes & Noble: Would selling pornography make their other merchandise beneficial? Would having a casino next to Mission Waco help its efforts? The City of Waco will collect more taxes but also see an increase in crime and need more police in the area. The liquor store owner seems to realize the potential problems and has installed many high-quality video cameras. Head out of the sand on that one!
Karl Franklin, Waco
Vile, cowardly
Jennifer Griffin, an American journalist who currently works as national security correspondent for Fox News, was interviewed by Fox weekend news anchor Arthel Neville about the anonymous sources that claim President Trump said fallen soldiers were “losers and suckers.” Ms. Griffin said she had spoken with the accusers by telephone and believed that they were credible. When asked by Ms. Neville why the accusers insisted on remaining anonymous, Ms. Griffin said that they were afraid of retribution by President Trump and his supporters who would vilify them and their families.
To my mind, those anonymous accusers are the epitome of vile and cowardly haters who have unleashed the very retribution on President Trump and his supporters that they claim they’re afraid of. It is beyond disgusting.
Dan Ahart, Clifton
Good luck
Speaker Pelosi has allowed the House to function much as a dysfunctional union. If she decides she doesn’t like an issue or action, she whines her disapproval and either has the members act out or walk out. Our government has failed the American people and we need to take it back.
I guess the first step is to vote out incumbents in favor of some reality-based new blood. Second step may be to set term limits. Then we need to review campaign contributions and lobbying regulations and get some control over wealthy and powerful overlords who rule for their personal and special interests. These actions may give the people more control over their government, but it remains an uphill battle.
Peter Stern, Driftwood
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!