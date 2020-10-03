LETTERS: Thoughts on racism, insight and voting

Columnists' insights
I thoroughly enjoyed the Trib opinion page columns by both Baylor University religion scholar Blake Burleson and local attorney Michael Roberts in Sunday's paper. I'm glad to see the Tribune-Herald published the stories of both men. I wish the stories could have been printed on the front page! The articles did not change my life, but my hope is they touched others and provided insight for them.
When justice rules a nation, everyone is glad; when injustice rules, everyone groans. (Proverbs 29:2)
Pamela Peterson, Waco
* * *
I say amen and stand in agreement with Michael Roberts in his guest column of Sept. 27. Then I read Blake Burleson’s commentary. I cannot understand how a fellow Christian and fellow Baptist can judge the thoughts and actions of someone he did not know, especially an ancestor. How dare he and those of like minds transpose today’s cultural feelings and thoughts on the brave Confederate soldiers who fought for their states.
I dare say that more than 90% of Confederate soldiers did not own slaves nor could have cared less about preserving slavery. They fought the war as a loyal obligation for the sovereignty of their states. They did not join to incarcerate, torture or murder innocent lives. To compare the Confederacy to Nazi Germany is ludicrous.
My great grandfather, F.M. Campbell (1831-1908), enlisted on April 15, 1862, as a private in the Louisiana Cavalry to defend his state and the South. He was captured in 1863 and transferred north till he was released in a prisoner exchange one month later. He rejoined his unit and retreated to defend Louisiana. His unit defended his state till a month after the surrender at Appomattox.
I am not a racist. I defended teammates and friends against racist actions in the early 1970s. I stand for equality for all, but I can no longer remain silent as I watch the legacy of my ancestors indiscriminately judged by those who want to characterize history according to their likes and thoughts.
There are racists and there is racism in America today as there has been throughout our nation’s history. Judge individuals today by their evident motives and acts of outright racism and discrimination, but don’t judge individuals of the past for you cannot know the motives for their actions.
Thomas R. Campbell, McGregor
Mail-in ballots
I'm 82 with respiratory problems. I seldom leave my house because the idea of smothering to death with COVID-19 is not appealing. I am very leery of mail-in voting and planned to risk my life to vote in person.
Then I got my official election mail-in ballot. I called the number in the letter and learned I can take my vote directly to their office on North Fourth Street. Only stipulation: You have to take it personally with a photo ID.
This I can live with. I want to let others who don't trust mail-in voting to know about this option.
Martha Black, Waco
EDITOR'S NOTE: By executive order of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, one can deliver mail-in ballots to the local elections office, 214 N. Fourth St., Room 300, throughout early voting from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.
