LETTERS: Thoughts on racism, insight and voting

My great grandfather, F.M. Campbell (1831-1908), enlisted on April 15, 1862, as a private in the Louisiana Cavalry to defend his state and the South. He was captured in 1863 and transferred north till he was released in a prisoner exchange one month later. He rejoined his unit and retreated to defend Louisiana. His unit defended his state till a month after the surrender at Appomattox.

I am not a racist. I defended teammates and friends against racist actions in the early 1970s. I stand for equality for all, but I can no longer remain silent as I watch the legacy of my ancestors indiscriminately judged by those who want to characterize history according to their likes and thoughts.

There are racists and there is racism in America today as there has been throughout our nation’s history. Judge individuals today by their evident motives and acts of outright racism and discrimination, but don’t judge individuals of the past for you cannot know the motives for their actions.

Thomas R. Campbell, McGregor

Mail-in ballots

I'm 82 with respiratory problems. I seldom leave my house because the idea of smothering to death with COVID-19 is not appealing. I am very leery of mail-in voting and planned to risk my life to vote in person.