LETTERS: Thoughts on translations and signs

Lost in translation

A week ago, the McLennan County elections office sent Waco residents vote-by-mail ballots with “useful instructions for voting by mail.” However, upon reading the single page of Spanish instructions, to my dismay I found at least 18 grammar mistakes, nine accent mark mistakes and one spelling error. I shared this problematic document with five of Baylor University’s Spanish master’s degree students; they were convinced the public needed to know about this issue. English speakers would be appalled to find the same number of mistakes on the English voting instructions.

Spanish is spoken by 21.86% of the Waco population, and we believe that Waco’s nearly 40,000 Spanish speakers deserve the same courtesy and attention to detail as our English-speaking population. After reading the Spanish instructions, my students and I have several questions. First, was the Spanish document a first draft mailed by mistake? While we hope this is the case, we also know that someone at the Texas Secretary of State’s Office likely deemed this document as “good enough” and approved the mailing to go out (and be subsequently mailed by duty-bound local election administrators). Second, why did someone not proofread the instructions before they were mailed? Finally, if Secretary of State Ruth Hughs’ staff lacked sufficient funds to hire a translator, why did no one reach out to one of the many citizens of our state literate in both Spanish and English who would happily look over a one-page document for free?