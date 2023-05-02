For Patton

More than three decades ago, I met Jim Patton when we were pursuing postgraduate degrees in educational administration. After we received our degrees, we continued to work with the kids we loved in Waco ISD. We have kept in touch over the years and supported each other as friends and colleagues do.

Throughout that time, he always has impressed me with his talent to help students learn and succeed. He is passionate about all students having the opportunity to grow and learn. In addition, his knowledge regarding school finance, budget protocols and how schools really work make him the perfect fit to help Waco ISD continue to grow and thrive. His experiences on campus as a successful educator, both as a teacher and an administrator, in addition to his community involvement, make him the ideal candidate for a role on the board of trustees.

Patton’s dedication and compassion for his students, staff, parents and community members will make him an outstanding member of the Waco ISD board.

Please consider casting your vote for my friend and a friend of all the students of Waco ISD, Jim Patton.

Annette Perez, Waco

Day of prayer

The United States will celebrate the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4. It is a federal observance when all people of all faiths can pray for our country. It is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. The theme this year is "Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much," based upon James 5:16. Please join millions as we pray for our nation.

Bobbyee Oliver, Hewitt

For Henry

I strongly support Dr. Peaches Henry for at-large Waco ISD school board trustee. I urge my fellow Wacoans to vote for her. Election Day is Saturday.

I first met Henry 11 years ago when she joined me on the MCC faculty. I found her to be academically brilliant, helpful to colleagues and dedicated to the success of all her students. Besides her service at MCC, she has another 19 years of teaching in many different settings, including public schools.

She is a single mom. Her son Corey, is a graduate of Waco High. He then graduated from UT and St. John’s Law School in New York, where he now practices elder law. She was always active in his education and committed to seeing WISD serve the needs of students and their families from the mentally handicapped to the intellectually gifted, from workforce education to science, math, civics, humanities, fine arts and athletics.

She understands that WISD students have different talents and interests, all deserving equal educational opportunities. She has volunteered all over the district — at all the junior high schools, Waco High and several of the elementary schools.

As a born-again Christian, Henry is active in her church as well as in voter registration, NAACP and her sorority, with which she has lobbied our state legislature as recently as last week, opposing school vouchers.

I hope you agree with me that WISD students and families — in fact, all of Waco — will be well-served with Dr. Peaches Henry elected to and serving on our school board.

Charlotte Laughlin, Waco