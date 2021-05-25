LETTERS: Time for GOP to choose, more "Fast & Furious" commentary and appraisal skepticism

Time to choose
The truth matters. Why? Because truth always wins in the end. The truth never goes away but a lie will ultimately be exposed and fade away. It may take years, or even decades, but in the end truth will prevail. Witness the time it took before the lies of the tobacco industry were finally exposed. But in the end it is clear that smoking is very detrimental to one’s health.
Republicans now have a choice of whether to follow the path Lindsey Graham is laying out for the GOP or the one Liz Cheney advocates. Graham is choosing to follow the lies Trump is propagating. Cheney calls the lies what they are. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by over 3 million votes. President Biden got almost 8 million more votes than Trump in the last election. The Trump camp has lost more than 50 court challenges. All those who supported the notion of a rigged election, including our local representative, Rudy Giulliani, Sidney Powell and the MyPillow guy, have all failed to produce winning evidence in a court of law.
My Republican friends, it is time to acknowledge that President Biden won the presidency in a fair and just election. There can be no other rational conclusion.
If Republicans choose to follow Graham’s embrace of a lie and reject Cheney’s truthful message, I predict the Republican Party will meet the same fate as the Know Nothing Party of the 1850s. And if the long-term plan of the Republican Party is to gerrymander all it can, suppress all the undesirable votes it can and grow the party by embracing the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the QAnon idiots, it is doomed.
If the Republican Party follows Graham down the rabbit hole of Trump’s election lies, within 15 years the GOP will no longer stand for the Grand Old Party. Instead it will be the Gone Old Party.
Mike Field, Hewitt
Fast & furious too
I read the “fast and furious” letter to the editor [May 20]. How true! As a resident not too far from Waco Drive and Austin Avenue, I can unfortunately confirm that excessive speed and noise are terrible and dangerous.
I’ve called police several times with no response. They always say they are short-handed. Do your job, Waco PD.
Richard Regalado, Waco
Tax truth
The headline in Saturday’s Tribune-Herald offered a lame and incorrect excuse for the apparently unlimited rate of increasing property appraisals in McLennan County. Let’s be clear — and truthful — about the increases. While sales and market prices serve as one factor in determining the valuation of property for tax purposes, they offer only a starting point. The apparently exponential rate of increase is certainly not the fault of Chip and Johanna Gaines. The increase is not due to sales of properties along Lake Shore Drive or in Hewitt, West or Woodway.
“An appraisal district is a political subdivision of the state that is governed by a board of directors. Voting member taxing units are entitled to vote on the appointment of members to the board of directors,” according to the Texas Comptroller. Property values for taxation purposes are not required to increase according to some top secret multivariate algorithm. Property values are set in a political process by a politically selected board.
It does not have to be this way. We can do better.
Jay McMillen, Woodway