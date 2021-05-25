LETTERS: Time for GOP to choose, more "Fast & Furious" commentary and appraisal skepticism

Time to choose

The truth matters. Why? Because truth always wins in the end. The truth never goes away but a lie will ultimately be exposed and fade away. It may take years, or even decades, but in the end truth will prevail. Witness the time it took before the lies of the tobacco industry were finally exposed. But in the end it is clear that smoking is very detrimental to one’s health.

Republicans now have a choice of whether to follow the path Lindsey Graham is laying out for the GOP or the one Liz Cheney advocates. Graham is choosing to follow the lies Trump is propagating. Cheney calls the lies what they are. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by over 3 million votes. President Biden got almost 8 million more votes than Trump in the last election. The Trump camp has lost more than 50 court challenges. All those who supported the notion of a rigged election, including our local representative, Rudy Giulliani, Sidney Powell and the MyPillow guy, have all failed to produce winning evidence in a court of law.

My Republican friends, it is time to acknowledge that President Biden won the presidency in a fair and just election. There can be no other rational conclusion.