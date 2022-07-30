LETTERS: Time for Waco's Andy Cooper to enter Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Cooper for HOF

Finally. Finally. We were delighted to see Negro League legend Buck O’Neil elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. And we appreciated the Tribune-Herald’s excellent coverage of the event.

There is another player with a deep connection to Buck O’Neil who is already in the Hall of Fame — Wacoan Andy “Lefty” Cooper. When Cooperstown finally broke its own color barrier of sorts, he was elected (in the inaugural class, along with 16 other superstars) when the Hall finally opened to Negro League players in 2006. That means Cooper, who was born in Waco, attended A.J. Moore High School and is buried in Waco’s Greenwood Cemetery, is the only native Wacoan in Cooperstown.

Sadly, Cooper is not in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame located in Waco. Repeated efforts to induct him into the Texas HOF have always fallen short.

After a stellar career with the Detroit Stars as a left-handed pitcher, Cooper then managed the Stars and later the famed Kansas City Monarchs. It was Cooper who was responsible for bringing Buck O’Neil to the Monarchs. He was player-manager of the Monarchs in 1937 and encouraged ownership to buy O’Neil’s contract from the Memphis Red Sox in 1938. Cooper managed the Monarchs from 1937-1940 and died at the age of 43 in 1941.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is a little more than three miles from Greenwood Cemetery, where Cooper is buried. Close but yet so far. Frankly, it’s a little embarrassing.

In his autobiography, O’Neil, one of the greatest ten players in the history of the Negro Leagues, called Cooper “the best manager I ever played for, and I played for some good ones.”

We appreciate the Waco Tribune-Herald’s past efforts to see Andy Cooper inducted in his hometown Texas Sports Hall of — and we urge the HOF to very seriously consider this extraordinary man and ballplayer when the election process begins again.

Robert Darden,

Steve Gardner,

Lance Littlejohn,

John Wood, Waco

Come on in, C.B.

No harp for Classie!

No delay at the gate.

Pick out a cloud; be sassy,

And get to pickin’ for your sweet mate.

Zydeco, country, jazz or rhythm-and-blues,

Just be yourself, ’cuz you paid your dues.

The love of fans will still abound,

Even though you’re not around.

Make a joyful noise up there, too.

He’ll be listening, but we’ll be missing you.

Just stroll on in and strum out your heart

For a while or infinity, and never to depart.

Preston F. Kirk, Waco

Just wondering

John Pisciotta’s letter on Thursday got me wondering why he’s continuing to fight against abortion by going after reactive legislative measures.

I would think that after over 25 years, Pro-Life Waco would have a plan for the post-Roe world, which would include focusing on preventative measures such as lobbying for comprehensive sex education, helping women get access to contraceptives easily to prevent the need for abortions, working with families and organizations to help get the over 30,000 Texas kids in foster care adopted into loving homes, championing free health care for kids until they turn 18, and helping provide families struggling in poverty food and clothing.

But that’s just me wondering.

Jake Myers, Robinson