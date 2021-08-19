LETTERS: Time to extend personal choice to all things

Personal choices

I’ve decided to stop fighting the misinformed, misguided, sometimes downright cynical and dangerous opinions surrounding this pandemic. I think it might be best to just go with the flow, no matter how idiotic I think the direction might be. Never one to do things half-heartedly, I have done some brainstorming on how to encourage this new “choice” philosophy to introduce more freedom into our daily lives. In this vein, I have some more suggestions for school districts and parents of public school kids to start this brand new school year with our new public attitude of “You choose because nothing you do affects anyone else at all.”

For starters, it’s high time parents’ and students’ choices regarding what they are or are not forced to wear be respected. I look forward to all dress codes being thrown out, for students and staff. If my 12th grade daughter chooses not to wear a bra, no longer can the school administrators send her home and shame her, disrupting her education because she had the audacity to have nipples in public.