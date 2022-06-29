LETTERS: Time to rein in court; who will they come for next?; GOP to blame for Texas taxes

Rein in Court

It’s time we the people control the members of the Supreme Court. They’re bossless to anyone but themselves. Like presidents and the members of the Senate and Congress, we will vote them in and out by the majority of the people, just like we do in local and federal government. We will remove them if we choose, just like it’s done in government now.

Obviously, some of the people in our government offices think they can just create a law and the majority of our people are not allowed to do anything about it. This isn’t China, Russia, North Korea, etc., it’s the United States. We the people own freedom here and we will stop anyone trying to take control from us. If someone doesn’t like that, we will send them to North Korea, China, Russia, etc., and they can live there where only one person runs the government.

Make sure you vote and never stop doing so. It’s your country and you own it, so never let these government workers control you as those in the Supreme Court are trying to do. When the majority say no, it is not done. Remember that.

Jim Denton, Gatesville

Who is next?

Many voices said no to mask mandates and vaccine mandates. They said that it’s my right to choose. The government can’t tell me what I can and can’t do with my own body. Where are those voices today? The government now mandates what a woman can and can’t do with her own body.

A basic right of women across America has been taken away by a Supreme Court with a political agenda. Justice Thomas signaled that the rights of the LGBTQ community to marry will be the next target. Justice Thomas and I are old enough to remember when interracial marriage was illegal in America until the SCOTUS ruled it unconstitutional in Loving v. Virginia. Taking away human rights can get personal in a hurry.

Who among us is the next target? I’m a white woman of some age; surely they won’t come after me. Oh, wait a minute, I just wrote another letter to the editor exercising my right to express my views.

If you think that overturning Roe v. Wade doesn’t affect you, please read “First They Came,” by Martin Niemoller.

Ellie Caston, Waco

End Chapter 313

Why is it so problematic to examine the real elephant in the room when it comes to outrageous local property taxes? The GOP has controlled state, county and citywide government offices in Texas for over twenty years, yet they’ve failed to address real reforms aimed at reducing the burden on taxpayers. Instead, they have created Texas’ largest pro-business, corporate welfare trough that inevitably siphons billions away from our schools.

Back in 2001, the GOP Legislature created the Chapter 313 program, a clever way to compensate big business for what was thought to offset Texas’ high property tax rates. It offers huge property tax discounts to attract mega-wealthy corporations that are supposed to pay off over the long term. But by the time these corporate projects return to the tax rolls, much of that value has disappeared and more than half of the benefits have been exported out of Texas primarily to multinational manufacturing firms.

The GOP Legislature claimed to offer “relief” in 2007, 2015 and 2019, but the reality is almost every measure — whether homestead exemptions or the state forcing local governments to cut tax rates — only slows the rate of growth rather than reducing tax bills. Tell your elected officials to end Chapter 313 now and invest in future generations.

Nancy Glasscock, Temple