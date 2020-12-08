LETTERS: Tolerance can lead to sad results

Sad result

Robert Baird’s Nov. 22 column, “Holy envy and holy humility,” is heartwarming in encouraging peace and tolerance between faiths, but I think it ignores the reality that beliefs have consequences. It is critical to hear what others believe, and to also evaluate whether those beliefs are likely true. And then to have enough sense to stay away from the kind of thinking that leads to more of the dying, sickness and hunger that Albert Schweitzer wanted to address.

People don’t encourage tolerance for a bridge engineer’s design that threatens human life, safety, or welfare, and nor should people be encouraged to respect or welcome religious or political ideas that can lead to the same sad result but multiplied many times over.

The millions who died from totalitarianism and communism in the 20th century, and throughout history from religious beliefs, surely are a lesson in the need to individually and collectively evaluate whether a religion or a system of government is worthy of respect.

Ottis Foster, McGregor

