LETTERS: Tolerance can lead to sad results

Sad result
Robert Baird’s Nov. 22 column, “Holy envy and holy humility,” is heartwarming in encouraging peace and tolerance between faiths, but I think it ignores the reality that beliefs have consequences. It is critical to hear what others believe, and to also evaluate whether those beliefs are likely true. And then to have enough sense to stay away from the kind of thinking that leads to more of the dying, sickness and hunger that Albert Schweitzer wanted to address.
People don’t encourage tolerance for a bridge engineer’s design that threatens human life, safety, or welfare, and nor should people be encouraged to respect or welcome religious or political ideas that can lead to the same sad result but multiplied many times over.
The millions who died from totalitarianism and communism in the 20th century, and throughout history from religious beliefs, surely are a lesson in the need to individually and collectively evaluate whether a religion or a system of government is worthy of respect.
Ottis Foster, McGregor
Humbled vet
On Nov. 9 I received an envelope with a return address of 8200 Mars Drive. It contained handwritten thank-you notes for my military service from students in the Midway Independent School District. The appreciation for veterans expressed by these students was very moving. My grateful thanks to the teachers and the students who took the time to write these thank you notes. My own special thanks to those veterans who were in combat and those families who suffered the loss of a military member killed in the line of duty.
Lance Oberg, Woodway
More than Monday
Did I overlook something? Monday was Dec. 7, the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The only mentions I found in the paper were a tiny phrase in the Doris Miller celebration item of the “briefly” column and in the Grand Avenue comic strip. Thank goodness for grandma! (One of the Sunday columnists did mention the event, but with no details.) Please don’t let this important date drop from our lives. We should never forget and always be prepared.
Gloria Gauntt, Waco
Christian reward
Should I be willing, as a Christian, to risk my life in aid to others? Absolutely!
Should I view money as a Christian focus? Absolutely not!
Christ is redeemer. Pure and simple, this much is true. Can you be condemned to hell for extending a hand in aid, regardless of the worldly consequences? Christ tells us no.
True Christians care not about the worldly consequences, but false christians (intentionally left lowercase) will celebrate worldly value before committing themselves to the teachings of Christ. Protecting political power is more important to christians than their value to God.
If you seek worldly reward of political power, then you have reaped the reward. There is no earthly and heavenly reward coupled together. It is better to pray in your closet and accept Christ without reward than to pray in public seeking recognition for your righteousness.
If you have to choose between public recognition of your faith and privately being faithful, remember, only one reward will come.
Terry Commander, Bellmead
Catch the latest in Opinion
