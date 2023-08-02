Browning city

It’s hard not to notice that our once beautiful city has been replaced with dead, weed infested lawns. Most Wacoans gave up watering their lawns because Waco water rates have become excessive.

This is what happens when Waco City Council members favor Waco Inc. over their Waco constituents. This is what happens when city elections are held in May, when a tiny fraction of Wacoans bother to exercise their right to vote.

Waco now has Wi-Fi enabled water meters. Waco should offer current water use monitoring capabilities on their website.

David Orosz, Waco

Ending ERIC

It appears that Texas is going ahead with the plan to withdraw from the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a program created by a number of states for analyzing voter rolls to make them more accurate by removing duplication, removing names of deceased individuals and identifying people who had moved in or out of state. By all accounts it has been extremely successful at preventing voter fraud. Many states, including Republican-controlled states, adopted the program and even the conservative Heritage Foundation gave ERIC high praise. Last year it enabled the state of Texas to pinpoint almost 100,000 duplicate in-state voters and another 100,000 who had either moved in or out of the state.

Yet it is amazing how easy it seems to be to persuade credulous people to cut their nose off to spite their own face. The conspiracy theorists went right to work and, by attempting to smear ERIC as a liberal plot funded by the wealthy liberal philanthropist George Soros, several Republican states have dropped the program. Texas is just the most recent. Experts on voting systems say that there is no other program as good as ERIC, and for each state to attempt to create their own program would be extremely expensive and probably take a number of years.

So now Texas is dropping out, has allotted not more than $100,000 for creating the new program, and set a time limit of three months for completion. Keep your fingers crossed.

Ben Liles, Salado

Equality for all

Our history is starting to repeat itself. We are exposing the caste system our country has been started under. This continues so quite obviously apparent in recent judicial and legislative actions to discriminate against our citizenry.

The founding fathers created a Constitution and a Bill of Rights to realize the goal of equality for all. These documents became law but non-white and non-land owners were restricted from fully voting.

For many, many decades we have struggled to pretend our generation and those of our ancestors are equal and the American dream is attainable by all. We are still working through our collective denial by recent efforts to forbid parts our history to be taught and banning books about daily living issues.

Stay alert, seek the truth and stand up like Lincoln, FDR, Martin Luther King Jr. and those of us who believe in equality for all.

Vote equality.

Thomas Schenck, Clifton

How hot is it?

You may ask what words

Would describe the weather —

Well, here are just a few.

It’s blazing, burning,

Baking and scorching.

Even the cows are too hot to moo.

It’s sizzling, smoking,

Searing and boiling,

How can I get relief

When I’m roasting, sweltering,

Boiling and blistering?

All I can say is — good grief.

Maybe there’s a cold front

Coming Waco way.

That would be just fine.

So, let’s pray for this change.

The nineties would be nice,

That relief would be sublime!

Ben Hagins, Woodway