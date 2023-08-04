Stop the growth

In response to David Orosz’s Thursday letter about dead lawns, have you not noticed the thousands of new homes? Have you not tired to get through the new traffic? Did you not notice the thousand and thousands of new residents here now? They all use water.

When Waco said OK to new developments going up on every corner, they didn’t seem to realize we don’t have enough water for the ones that were already here. It will only get worse now that we are overrun with people and new businesses.

We also don’t have enough electricity, trash removal and law enforcement to stop the speeders and tailgaters. Waco is now little Dallas and getting worse. That’s why they can’t water their lawns. I just count my blessings every day that I don’t live there.

It’s happening in all the surrounding areas now. Houses on every available piece of land when our utilities can’t keep up — but money talks and houses bring taxes, so let’s build some more.

Leaton Eaton, Lorena

Recruiting retail

There has been a lot of discussion about the stores Trader Joe’s and Costco. I would love to see both of them come to Waco. I believe that now the Regal Jewel movie theater has closed that property would be just the place for Trader Joe’s.

Costco would bring some much need competition. With Waco and surrounding towns and Temple’s population, I believe that we could very easily support Costco on the south side of Waco. If you are interested in writing to Costco or Trader Joe’s, go to their website and enter the word “feedback” into their search bar. You can encourage them to come to Waco.

On another subject, I was hoping we could get some of our streets repaved — especially Bosque, Valley Mills, Waco Drive, Franklin, New Road, 17th, 18th and many neighborhood streets. Please synchronize the lights on Waco Drive now that the sidewalks are fixed so we use less gas and emit less carbon dioxide.

Sherrill Kangas, Waco

Overheated claims

It is not climate change that’s triggering heat waves, but no one wants to explain why.

If the available data so clearly reveal that there is no heat wave crisis, why are media outlets suggesting the opposite is true? Perhaps the answer is sloppy, irresponsible media reporting, combined with cherry-picked data.

In the 1930s, the government heat wave index was four times higher.

As the National Weather Service says on its website, “The Dust Bowl years of 1930-36 brought some of the hottest summers on record to the United States, especially across the Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes states.”

James Burroughs, Waco

Editor’s note: Globally, July was the hottest month in recorded history. In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the U.S. and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to NOAA. Texas cities and towns have set 369 daily high temperature records since June 1, the Associated Press reported.

Don’t remind us

The recent article about the hanging and other bigoted actions that happened 100 years ago in Waco is terrible, unwarranted journalism. Such articles of this nature add fuel in the flame of racism.

There are still issues in our society regarding racism, antisemitism and bigotry, but it is not as bad as it was in the past. Positive race relations do not need continual bad journalism regarding terrible historical events.

Sherman L. George, Woodway