Cars and guns

Let’s require licensing to purchase and own firearms.

Automobiles are designed to provide transportation. That is their primary purpose.

Firearms are designed to kill. That is their only purpose.

To drive an automobile, one must take and pass a written test, and demonstrate with supervision safe driving. One must pass all requirements of the state, pay for the license and purchase insurance. Each state requires periodic renewal of the license. Driving without a current license will result in a fine and perhaps the loss of the license.

To carry a firearm does not require the individual to take a class in firearm safety, does not require demonstration of safe handling of the firearm, does not require safe storage of the firearm and does not require the individual to be licensed to carry the firearm.

Why do we have such stringent requirements to drive an automobile, but not equivalent requirements to purchase and own a firearm?

This is not rocket science. This is responsible citizenship.

Faith Kopplin, Woodway

Voucher hearing

Rep. Ernest Bailes, R-Shepherd, a brave conservative legislator, believes in playing by the rules. He believes in the idea of transparency. At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, long after school kids were in bed and teachers were either trying to catch a nap before morning or up grading papers, House Public Education Committee Chair Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, called to suspend the rules so that his committee could vote out a 80-page “committee substitute” bill on vouchers. There had been similar bills heard before the committee. None of the previous bills were passed out of committee, so why bother with another hearing over 80 pages of legislation that was watered down and changed to win over reluctant legislators?

The vote went down 65 to 76, meaning there would be no emergency committee meeting to run through a deeply controversial piece of legislation in the dark of night. People on the outside got a copy of the 80-page mish-mash of SB8 revisions. The bill said that there would be no more STAAR tests after 2028, replaced by a “better” test. The authors struck social studies testing from SB8. The new bill also removed the $10,000 per student stipend rural school districts would get for students that opted out of their local neighborhood school.

This legislation was ill-conceived, cumbersome and just bad public policy. After the vote, the committee chair called for a public hearing on Monday, in Room E2.036 in the Capitol extension. The only testimony given will be invited by the chair. There will be live video broadcast available at https://house.texas.gov/video-audio/. Citizens, teachers and friends of public schools can submit written testimony at https://comments.house.texas.gov. I will be in Austin at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning to sign up to testify. All they can do is say no.

Join the 40,000 (and counting) friends of public schools that have called or submitted testimony about vouchers and education savings accounts, the schemes that take money away from our accountable public schools and give it to private and parochial schools that pick and choose their students. Our underfunded public system educates every child that shows up at the schoolhouse door — not just the ones that are easy to teach.

Mary Duty, Waco