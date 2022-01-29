LETTERS: Trial and error in early days of Waco Convention Center

Trial and error

I wish they were here. A half-century ago, a new city of Waco board held its first meeting. The new and sparkling convention center was complete, and I, callow and inexperienced, had been picked as a member of its first board to oversee the center’s opening and operations. My inexperience was more than offset by the civic, business and life experience of the other members: Mac Louden, a former mayor; Clarence Lander, a fuel distributor; Steele Alexander, manager of an upscale local motel; and Nick Klaras, a restaurant owner. Remembering those early days, I wish they were here to see what 50 years have accomplished.

Those first months were trial and error, from the mundane — selecting eating and serving utensils, and folding chairs — to complex, big decisions on sound and lighting, rental rates and how to attract “customers,” local and out of town, to bring in events and help pay for the center’s operations. As operations began, even with a dedicated, hard-working new staff, we board members spent more than meeting time in the new building in a constant “voyage of discovery” to enable the center to function.