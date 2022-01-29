LETTERS: Trial and error in early days of Waco Convention Center

Trial and error
I wish they were here. A half-century ago, a new city of Waco board held its first meeting. The new and sparkling convention center was complete, and I, callow and inexperienced, had been picked as a member of its first board to oversee the center’s opening and operations. My inexperience was more than offset by the civic, business and life experience of the other members: Mac Louden, a former mayor; Clarence Lander, a fuel distributor; Steele Alexander, manager of an upscale local motel; and Nick Klaras, a restaurant owner. Remembering those early days, I wish they were here to see what 50 years have accomplished.
Those first months were trial and error, from the mundane — selecting eating and serving utensils, and folding chairs — to complex, big decisions on sound and lighting, rental rates and how to attract “customers,” local and out of town, to bring in events and help pay for the center’s operations. As operations began, even with a dedicated, hard-working new staff, we board members spent more than meeting time in the new building in a constant “voyage of discovery” to enable the center to function.
All of the other original members are gone. I miss their friendship and the sense of mutual accomplishment we enjoyed. As the city celebrates the convention center’s 50th birthday, those other original members and staff members like Bill Meadows and Harley Spoon Sr., are due a collective “thank you.” It’s all too easy to forget that before the convention center, Waco was well known for its lack of comfortable, attractive, welcoming venues for conventions, large meetings and events. Downtown needed a boost, and the local doldrums extended beyond downtown.
I’m proud to have known those great Wacoans and to have been involved in stimulating some of the changes that have made downtown and all of Waco a better place to live. This letter is not about me, but for Mac, Clarence, Steele and Nick. I and Waco learned and benefited much from their service.
Tom Oliver, Waco
Guarantee honored
Just filed my taxes today and this is all I have to say about that: Walmart and the U.S. government are two of the few that truly honor their money-back guarantee.
Cal Slonaker, Waco
No stipulation
Ann Dickenson from Moody says [Letters, Jan. 19] we should not elect interim Constable Charlie Guerrero to a full term because he is not a man of his word. Dickenson said Guerrero was appointed to complete the unexpired term of the previous constable with the stipulation he would not seek election for a full term.
I called one of our county commissioners and was told no such stipulation was ever made. I would suggest the Trib do some fact checking and verify this. Dickenson’s accusation is calling Guerrero’s character into question. If there was no such stipulation by the county commissioners then Dickenson, and everyone else who has repeated this, owes Guerrero an apology.