LETTERS: Trib columns get 'wow' reactions, good and bad

Potent combo
Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s “Volatile mix of politics, religion increasingly toxic for both” column in the Oct. 18 Trib shows his intimate understanding of evangelical religion, national politics and the Waco-Baylor University connection. What an incredible combination! I believe his long column, about 200 column inches, merits a wider audience, perhaps in Baylor’s Journal of Church and State.
A minor addition to his column: Most Founders supported a “separation of church and state” clause in the First Amendment either to avoid religious conflict in the new national government or to avoid national disruption of the preferred place of Presbyterianism in Massachusetts and Episcopalianism in Virginia.
Gayle Avant, Waco
* * *
I just finished reading Bill Whitaker’s thought-provoking, extensive and truthful (to me) column about evangelicals and Trump. Actually, I had to reread some parts due to the breadth and depth of his thoughts and his including so many examples from others. All I could do as I finished was think, “Wow,” and be thankful. I’m certain the column will generate other comments, most not as positive as mine. Yet this was a breath of fresh air for me. For too long I have felt unable to breathe, and not just related to COVID-19.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Setting examples
Condescending! That was the tone of Trib columnist Blake Burleson’s column, “It’s high time for Americans to set a better example,” in Sunday’s Trib. He thinks President Trump’s supporters are racists, interested only in retaining their white privilege, trying to suppress the opposition vote and supporting paramilitaries and authoritarianism. (By the way, Blake, real white supremacists would probably carry AR-15s; it’s the Democrat-backed groups like Antifa that like AK-47s.) Fortunately for Blake, he lives in an Anglo-prevalent neighborhood where there are not many Trump signs, unlike those neighborhoods in Robinson, Woodway, West, Lorena, Marlin and Crawford, full of Trump signs and deplorables — not Blake’s word, Mrs. Clinton’s, but probably his sentiment.
Blake, there are quite a few Trump supporters who like what he has accomplished as president, including lowering taxes through tax reform; foreign policy successes, especially with respect to Israel; and his naming of so many good, conservative judges to the federal bench, especially the Supreme Court. (Yeah, ACB!) He’s had to overcome a coup attempt by the previous administration and constant attacks by Democrats and the media. Blake, instead of attacking Trump supporters, why don’t you write about why any person should vote for Biden. I bet that wouldn’t be so nearly as long a column.
Larry Lenamon, Waco
* * *
The Sunday column by Baylor University religious scholar Blake Burleson was disturbing. While he has a right to his opinion, the venom and hatred expressed about our president and those who voted for him should be taken at face value. I was surprised the Trib would publish this kind of column!
I like thousands of everyday citizens have supported conservative values, not just President Trump’s agenda. I find a professional politician is not the answer to our nation’s problems. President Trump was elected to change the way professional politicians do business in Washington. Many may consider my beliefs too simple to work; they may be. But the professional politicians running for the Democratic Party are certainly not the answer either. You don’t have to tell me that President Trump is crude in many of his statements, but till COVID-19 happened, our economy was sailing.
Sam Cryan, Waco
