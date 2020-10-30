LETTERS: Trib columns get 'wow' reactions, good and bad

Potent combo

Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s “Volatile mix of politics, religion increasingly toxic for both” column in the Oct. 18 Trib shows his intimate understanding of evangelical religion, national politics and the Waco-Baylor University connection. What an incredible combination! I believe his long column, about 200 column inches, merits a wider audience, perhaps in Baylor’s Journal of Church and State.

A minor addition to his column: Most Founders supported a “separation of church and state” clause in the First Amendment either to avoid religious conflict in the new national government or to avoid national disruption of the preferred place of Presbyterianism in Massachusetts and Episcopalianism in Virginia.

I just finished reading Bill Whitaker’s thought-provoking, extensive and truthful (to me) column about evangelicals and Trump. Actually, I had to reread some parts due to the breadth and depth of his thoughts and his including so many examples from others. All I could do as I finished was think, “Wow,” and be thankful. I’m certain the column will generate other comments, most not as positive as mine. Yet this was a breath of fresh air for me. For too long I have felt unable to breathe, and not just related to COVID-19.