LETTERS: Trib gives a megaphone to unfounded accusations

Stop the sniping
It has happened again: a dispute between your pro-choice and pro-life neighbors on the Opinion page of the Waco Tribune-Herald. The contention was triggered by the Oct. 28 letter to the editor from Cheryl Foster. A pro-life letter responded with criticism of the Trib for printing the Foster letter. I believe most of Foster’s letter was within reasonable bounds.
The serious failing of the Trib Opinion page was printing a single sentence accusing the pro-life side of escalating illegal acts of accosting children and adults walking to the Waco Convention Center for Nobody’s Fool. Foster goes on to claim that Planned Parenthood’s Nobody’s Fool was closed in 2013 because the event became too dangerous. (Nobody’s Fool was a one-day summer seminar delivering Planned Parenthood sex education to children in grades 5 through 9.)
The Trib Opinion page should never print an accusation of law breaking without verification. There are Trib reporters today who were in Waco during the years of Nobody’s Fool. They know there was no escalation of illegal activities, with the Waco Police Department turning a blind eye.
I was the director of Pro-Life Waco during the years of Nobody’s Fool. Waco PD Sergeant Steve Anderson was responsible for nipping in the bud any legal problems relating to Planned Parenthood and Central Texas pro-lifers. I knew Sergeant Anderson well and believe I earned his trust in helping him do his job. When Pro-Life Waco held protest events, I informed him of the what and when.
Pro-Life Waco held signs, handed out flyers to adults and engaged in conversation in the public right-of-way with those walking to Nobody’s Fool. In addition to Pro-Life Waco regulars, we were joined by pastors with impeccable reputations and other Central Texans.
A letter from David McLatcher [Nov. 16] alleges that we waved posters of aborted fetuses in front of children and adults. Actually, Pro-Life Waco has never deployed photos of aborted babies in 25 years of outreach. At times, I have been criticized by other life defenders for being too soft.
It is not my purpose here to get deep into debate on the value of Planned Parenthood’s Nobody’s Fool. McLatcher says that his wife taught classes at Nobody’s Fool and praises the program. I also know a woman from Austin who taught for Nobody’s Fool in 2007 and 2008. Her name is Monica Cline.
Monica’s experience with Nobody’s Fool made her realize that Nobody’s Fool was harmful to children. She broke ties to Nobody’s Fool and Planned Parenthood. In 2012, the final year of Nobody’s Fool, she joined Pro-Life Waco for the event. Once the small number of youngsters entered the convention center, Monica delivered a speech and a press conference. You can read her personal testimony at bit.ly/3CBDBiM and learn about the Nobody’s Fool approach to sex education at MonicaCline.com.
Let’s shut down this unfruitful crossfire. I hope the Trib Opinion page will refocus on contested ideas and alternate approaches to virtue and morality. The Trib should not be a megaphone for any letter writer’s unfounded legal accusations.
John Pisciotta, Waco