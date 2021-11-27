LETTERS: Trib gives a megaphone to unfounded accusations

I was the director of Pro-Life Waco during the years of Nobody’s Fool. Waco PD Sergeant Steve Anderson was responsible for nipping in the bud any legal problems relating to Planned Parenthood and Central Texas pro-lifers. I knew Sergeant Anderson well and believe I earned his trust in helping him do his job. When Pro-Life Waco held protest events, I informed him of the what and when.

Pro-Life Waco held signs, handed out flyers to adults and engaged in conversation in the public right-of-way with those walking to Nobody’s Fool. In addition to Pro-Life Waco regulars, we were joined by pastors with impeccable reputations and other Central Texans.

A letter from David McLatcher [Nov. 16] alleges that we waved posters of aborted fetuses in front of children and adults. Actually, Pro-Life Waco has never deployed photos of aborted babies in 25 years of outreach. At times, I have been criticized by other life defenders for being too soft.