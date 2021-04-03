LETTERS: Trumpeting the George Floyd Act, common-sense immigration policies and protecting the innocent

Root causes

Eighteen U.S. Republican senators and congressmen recently visited the border for a survey of conditions and a photo op with the press. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is making much of the visit, blaming Biden for the problems.

Sen. Cruz, immigration from Central America has bedeviled presidents of both parties for the past 20 years. Having spent time in all the Central American countries and Mexico, I suggest that the best approach would be to work to:

Improve safety for Central Americans in their home towns;

Increase employment and grow the local economy, thus no need to migrate for work; and

Expand educational opportunities in these countries.

Finally, a well-regulated guest worker program could help provide farm and construction workers who are in short supply in the U.S. right now as well.

I hope your efforts in the Senate can work on the roots of the problem, not just put a coat of paint on it with a road trip to Eagle Pass or Laredo.

David Morrow, Waco

Awakening