LETTERS: Two perspectives on religious values

When my daughter had her first Communion, the Catholic Church in Houston invited me to take part in this wonderful service. But we had to move before that happened and the Catholic Church in Waco said no way could I join her in this event. My wife was a youth leader in Waco and one day I posted a sign on the front lawn for Nobody’s Fool. This was a great program but many in the Catholic Church said it could not be good as it was sponsored by Planned Parenthood. Someone notified the church about this sign and she was no longer allowed to work with the youth there.

I no longer attend or support any church due to the way they have treated us in the past. I do not see any improvement coming to the church in the future.

Walter Smith, Hewitt

1 choice for 5

In the upcoming Waco City Council race for District 5, there are four candidates. After questioning each candidate on key issues, our Citizens for Pro-Life Action steering committee has unanimously decided to endorse Royce Montgomery.

Montgomery is the founding pastor of New Horizons Baptist Church. He and his wife have been married 36 years and have three adult daughters and seven grandchildren. He is a graduate of Waco High School and has a degree in sociology from Paul Quinn College.