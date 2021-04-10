LETTERS: Two perspectives on religious values

Just say no
I found most of the things mentioned Leonard Pitts’ column [April 7] to be valid. But there were things missing. Having been brought up in the church I found many things to be disturbing. I am 78 and attended church with much devotion. When I was a kid the church had a program where we swapped churches with people in poorer areas. Of course, this meant Black students were coming to our church. When the program was announced I was sitting in a pew with a church lady who loudly announced under her breath that she was not going to sit next to any of those kind of people.
When I was a teen, my future wife and I walked many miles (no car) to Sunday night youth programs. About this time our wonderful minister and his wife decided to get a divorce. Suddenly he could no longer be our minister. Our youth minister later committed suicide. These were both hard hits for teens.
As I was dating, I had the Catholic Church advise us that we should not be dating as we were not the same race and it would embarrass our families.
As an adult, when I went to remarry, the Catholic Church said we could not marry in the church as I had been married before. We got married in our home with a Methodist minister. It has lasted 44 years.
When my daughter had her first Communion, the Catholic Church in Houston invited me to take part in this wonderful service. But we had to move before that happened and the Catholic Church in Waco said no way could I join her in this event. My wife was a youth leader in Waco and one day I posted a sign on the front lawn for Nobody’s Fool. This was a great program but many in the Catholic Church said it could not be good as it was sponsored by Planned Parenthood. Someone notified the church about this sign and she was no longer allowed to work with the youth there.
I no longer attend or support any church due to the way they have treated us in the past. I do not see any improvement coming to the church in the future.
Walter Smith, Hewitt
1 choice for 5
In the upcoming Waco City Council race for District 5, there are four candidates. After questioning each candidate on key issues, our Citizens for Pro-Life Action steering committee has unanimously decided to endorse Royce Montgomery.
Montgomery is the founding pastor of New Horizons Baptist Church. He and his wife have been married 36 years and have three adult daughters and seven grandchildren. He is a graduate of Waco High School and has a degree in sociology from Paul Quinn College.
We have determined that Pastor Montgomery is the only committed pro-life candidate for District 5. He is also rock solid in his belief in the God-ordained principle of marriage, as defined by a one man, one woman covenant for life.
When asked about “defunding the police,” Montgomery replied, “Oh no, we must increase their support and salaries.” Where needed, he advocated more training.
In 2016, Montgomery was named Citizen of the Year by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce for his various community volunteer efforts.
Montgomery is well aware of Planned Parenthood’s racist past and pledged he will do all he can to limit their influence here in Waco as the only provider of abortions.
Pastor Royce Montgomery will lead District 5 with integrity and a commitment to Judeo-Christian values. If you care about pro-life and pro-family values, he needs your vote.
Leon Leftwich, Waco