LETTERS: TxDOT investment will benefit economy; children watch and learn from us

Unified plan

The Texas Department of Transportation is making a historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state. During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

Our state covers more than 266,000 square miles and 1,000 new people are added to the population in Texas every single day. According to recent census estimates, Texas grew by more than 310,000 people from July 2020 to July 2021, and we’re fast approaching a population of 30 million, on the way to 50 million by 2050.

TxDOT has planned, and will continue to plan, for this growth and plays a critical role in providing the needed infrastructure to help move people and products. That’s where our Unified Transportation Program, or UTP, comes in.

The UTP addresses highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation and rail. Projects are chosen collaboratively by TxDOT and local transportation leaders with multiple opportunities for public input at both the state and local levels.

Our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which identifies and addresses the most significant congestion chokepoints in Texas’ five major metro areas — including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio — is vital to moving people and products. That’s why we’re dedicating $5 billion for our Texas Clear Lanes projects that will get people moving and out of traffic. Since 2015, we’ve assigned $26 billion for non-tolled, congestion relief projects, completed a dozen clear lanes projects and another 20 projects — worth $9.4 billion — are under construction around the state.

Our new UTP will help TxDOT achieve its goal of providing Texans with best-in-class infrastructure not only for drivers, but for bicyclists and pedestrians as well. We are excited to make transportation safer and easier to use for cyclists, runners, walkers and everyone else.

This planned investment will have a tremendous impact on the economy of Texas. According to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, the $8.5 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to yield an estimated $16.3 billion per year in economic benefits. These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, and the addition of 65,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Robert Vaughn, Austin

Editor’s note: Vaughn is a member of the Texas Transportation Commission.

Role models

For generations, it has been widely known that children repeat what they hear at home. This can be good or bad. I want to give a huge shout-out to our daughter and son-in-law for making a concerted effort to model Christ-like behavior in their home for their two young daughters. We were at their house for dinner recently when our 3-year-old granddaughter, Georgia, wanted to say the blessing. Her sweet, innocent prayer brought tears to her Honey and Pop’s eyes. So, parents, please choose your words and actions carefully. Your little ones absolutely look to you as role models. Don’t let them down.

Jim Cox, Waco