Wonderful kindness

On our way from Houston to Frisco for my sister’s memorial service, our Yukon broke down around 5:15 in the afternoon. We nursed the truck into the NAPA Auto Parts store in Bellmead. The manager of the store, Joe Zamora, checked the truck out and arranged for it to be towed to a mechanic shop nearby, Martinez Auto Repair, where Jose verified that the truck’s new engine was indeed shot.

While my husband and I were trying to figure out how to get the truck back to Houston for the warranty work as well as how to get to my sister’s memorial service in Frisco in less than 20 hours, the NAPA store was closing at 6. Joe and his employee, Wyatt, waited patiently while we talked to family in Frisco and to AAA and tried to figure out a rental car and hotel for the night. By this time it was after 6:30 — they gave us cold water and a comfortable place to sit as we contemplated our bad luck on such an important trip.

Then Joe said, “Hey, I will be happy to drive y’all to Frisco.” As my mouth fell open in disbelief, of course I said “Oh my goodness that is so nice of you to offer but we just couldn’t let you do that.”

“God puts people into your path in life for a reason. Let me be that person for you, please,” Joe replied.

Wyatt took my husband and me to Whataburger to stay cool and have a Coke while Joe took his truck home and got his wife’s car. He drove us to my niece’s home in Frisco, 130 miles away. We also emailed Joe the paperwork the AAA driver had to see in order to tow the truck. Joe took the paperwork to Martinez Auto Repair for Jose to show the AAA driver. He and Jose kept an eye on the truck for seven days and in the meantime my husband and I flew home from Frisco.

At 69 and 74 years of age, my husband and I have seen a lot of kindness through the years, but never have we seen anyone go to such extremes to help out two complete strangers who were in a really tough spot. There are no words to convey how grateful we are to Joe for his unselfish kindness and the the hours he took out of his life to help us.

Go to NAPA Auto Parts in Bellmead for all your auto needs, and experience the kindness of Joe and Wyatt. You will not be disappointed and you will be treated like family. In this current world we live in, there is hope because of wonderful people like Joe and Wyatt and Jose. They were a godsend to us old folks and we will always be grateful to them.

Janet Dooly, Houston

Freedom rings

This week let’s celebrate

The Fourth of July.

To enjoy our freedoms

But let me ask why

Did so many before us

Pay the price with their lives

To make things better

For families and many wives?

To protect those liberties

So we can worship the One above.

Thank you to our military

Who have served the country they love.

Now you have a choice

To reach for any quest,

With a purpose and a goal

Of pursuing happiness.

Now remember this one

thing —

You cannot do just anything.

Put your God first and others second.

Your desires will be met when freedom rings.

Ben Hagins,

Woodway