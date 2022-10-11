LETTERS: Unborn children part of moral debate; Ken Starr's example one to aspire

Speak for babies

Robert Baird’s recent piece carries the timely headline “Examining rights and abortion” [Oct. 2]. His conclusion is that the Dobbs Supreme Court decision removed the legal/constitutional right for women to procure abortions. And, simultaneously, Baird argues that Dobbs shattered a valid moral right for women.

I accept Baird’s first proposition. However, he fails to make the case that abortion is moral and just.

His conclusion that unfettered access to abortion is the moral high ground is based on public opinion polls and the August pro-abortion ballot victory in Kansas. Baird believes these make it clear that a majority of Americans believe that Roe should have been upheld. However, even if one could empirically show the majority favor abortion access, that would not establish its morality.

Having majority support does not equate to moral value. There were many decades and many states where majorities believed Jim Crow laws were moral. That did not make them so. Likewise, in the first half of the 20th century, majorities in some countries supported eugenic treatment of certain minorities. Germany comes to mind.

To make the case for the morality of abortions, it is a good idea to consider contested rights and contested justice. Over and over, Baird approvingly mentions a woman’s control and autonomy over her body. Not once does he mention rights and justice for preborn babies poisoned or torn apart in abortions. (There are other important moral concerns regarding abortion. Still, contested rights are in the mix.)

Implicitly, Baird follows the pro-abortion position which claims that preborn humans count for nothing in the moral equation. If one holds that humans in the womb are morally irrelevant, then the morality question is simply dodged.

John Pisciotta Waco

In good company

The memorial service for Judge Ken Starr held three Saturdays ago remains for me a poignant reminder that the lives of the best among us are precious and should be honored in life and death and, most of all, long remembered. It was a rare privilege to attend the gathering and sit among, perhaps thus far in my life, such a concentration of decent, highly educated men, women and children. Yes, it was a funeral and they are oft quickly forgotten as death is an unpleasant reality, but I continue to ruminate on its substance.

Judge Starr’s life was full of undeniably impressive, even history altering, accomplishments. Yet, the most striking elements of his life were those revealed by the intimate recollections of his sons and daughters (progeny and through marriage). With their warm words, the portrait of a brilliant mind, a gracious, joyful leader, a champion of justice, an elegant warrior, a devoted friend and a loving husband, father and grandfather emerged. Judge Starr participated in the highest echelons of power, privilege and education, yet retained a spirit of temperance and humility.

I will and I hope you will join me in aspiring to be a bit more like Judge Starr in our own unique way. As a graduate of Baylor University and Baylor Law School, I am certain that my alma mater is far better for his tenure as president and as one of the most enthusiastic runners in the Baylor Line.

Dan M. McReynolds Waco