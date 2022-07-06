LETTERS: Undemocratic elections have bad consequences; don't believe everything Trump haters say

Bad consequences

The Waco Tribune-Herald ran a column June 29 by George Skelton under the headline “Winners construct the court.” Skelton began by saying, “Elections have consequences.” Then he went on to explain how Republicans now have a 6 to 3 Supreme Court majority because they were smart enough to win elections. I have a different view. I would have labeled that column, “Losers construct the court.”

In the last 30 years, the American people have voted for the Democratic candidate for president in seven of eight presidential elections — 88 percent of the time. Yet during that same period, Republican presidents have made 58 percent of the appointments to the Supreme Court. Only 22 percent of the current Supreme Court justices were appointed by Republican presidents chosen by the American people. Indeed, two of the current judges were appointed by President George W. Bush, a president who was himself chosen by the Supreme Court.

Sen. Mitch McConnell used the Senate filibuster to steal a Supreme Court appointment that should have been filled by President Barack Obama. McConnell did not allow the Senate to vote on the appointment of Merrick Garland, made eight months before the election. But he allowed a vote on Amy Coney Barrett, appointed three weeks before the election. That was an indefensible and anti-democratic abuse of power.

Then there’s the anti-democratic makeup of the United States Senate itself: Senators representing 55 percent of the American people voted against Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the court, but he was confirmed. Senators representing 56 percent of the people voted against Brett Kavanaugh, but he was confirmed. Senators representing 54 percent of the people voted against Amy Coney Barrett, but she was confirmed.

Here’s what the last 30 years of American political history (which includes Donald Trump’s failed coup d’état) show: Anti-democratic elections have bad consequences.

Charles Reed, Waco

One bad movie

This letter is responding to the outrageous characterizations made by S. E. Cupp [July 1 column], comparing the events of Jan. 6, 2021 to a horror movie featuring Trump as the monster.

I wonder if Cupp, while watching a movie, believes all the stunts are real — that the hero in an action movie can get up, after being beaten senseless, and subdue several assailants. I wonder if she believes every word uttered from the witness chair in a court of law’s trial, even without cross-examination. Of course not, because in real trials, witnesses are cross-examined.

Does she actually believe that the monster in a horror movie can, while dragging one leg in a lurching walk, actually get ahead of a victim who is running for dear life? The answer to all of the above questions is that she probably does not. She apparently chooses to believe a hodgepodge of allegations that did not have to stand for cross examination.

The real answer is that this kangaroo court called the Jan. 6 committee is just a scripted “movie” that shows only one side, one that is replete with hearsay, where no cross-examination was allowed, and would not be allowed in any court of law.

I get that Cupp hates Trump, but indicating that these “findings” have substantive proof is ludicrous. This is just another indication that the “Trump haters” are desperately fearful of Trump running in 2024.

Lester Beaird,

Lacy Lakeview