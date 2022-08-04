LETTERS: Unfair to ask cops to ‘deprioritize’ lives; What we've learned about Jan. 6

Unfair to cops

During Tuesday night's Waco City Council meeting, the recently talked about Grace Act was not on the council's agenda; however, both the pro-life and pro-abortion sides were given time to opine on this topic in the event that such an ordinance would be proposed in the future. If such an ordinance is proposed to the council, it is not for the mayor and the council to argue for or against abortion, as that has been decided at the state level.

Currently, abortion is banned in the state of Texas. The Grace Act, if proposed, will ask local law enforcement to "deprioritize" the enforcement of the Texas ban on abortion. In effect, such an ordinance would ask law enforcement to value and decide which lives are important enough to protect. So who do we "deprioritize" after that? Do we then ask law enforcement to turn their backs on the homeless, and then the elderly, and then the handicapped? I for one greatly respect all of our police officers and we should never ask them to make such a decision.

Bob Lehman, Meridian

Media missed it

How did the media miss the story of the century — that American constitutional government suffered a complete breakdown on Jan. 6, 2021? Do they not understand American government and history? Did they join in Donald Trump’s lies and cover-up? Did they believe, in the words of actor Jack Nicholson in "A Few Good Men," that the American people can’t handle the truth?

Thanks to the House January 6 Committee, we now know the following:

Donald Trump sent an armed mob to Capitol Hill to overthrow America’s system of government and, if necessary, kill Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump ordered the Secret Service to drive him to Capitol Hill to join the mob. They refused.

Trump’s armed mob fought with Capitol Police for three hours and seven minutes, trying to kill or take hostage Vice President Pence and members of Congress.

In complete dereliction of his duty to defend America, Donald Trump refused for three hours to send the D.C. National Guard to rescue Congress.

Because of Trump’s refusal to defend America against an attempted coup, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy staged a counter-coup with acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

Taking over, Pence forcefully ordered the D.C. National Guard to rescue Congress. (Pence had no constitutional authority to do that.)

After the National Guard and Capitol Police saved Pence and Congress, Trump told his mob to go home, that he loved them and that they were special.

The next day Trump lied, saying he had sent the National Guard to rescue Congress.

The system failed twice that day, and the media missed the story. We need to fix the system.

Charles Reed, Waco

Fire threat

Texas lawns are brown and crunchy and so are our fields. Brush fires are a real threat. Farmers have field equipment and home owners have garden hoses. We need information from the fire pros on how to organize local resources to prevent small fires from becoming large fires. What helpful things can we do before the fire trucks arrive?

Barbara Hair, Waco