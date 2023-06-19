We are uninformed

When Jay Leno was on the air as host of “The Tonight Show,” one of his popular bits was the “man on the street interview.” Back then, I considered it funny when people couldn’t answer questions like “Who is vice president?” or “What does ‘taking the Fifth’ mean?” Today, none of that seems so funny. A current man on the street interviewer named Mark Dice is doing the same schtick, but today it just makes me sad to see how uninformed, ill-informed and misinformed our citizenry is.

The most recent Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Study shows an alarming lack of civics knowledge among Americans. Less than half could name the three branches of government — one in four could not name any. When asked to name the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment only 24% could come up with freedom of religion.

Unfortunately, this lack of civic responsibility goes beyond average voters and goes to our elected officials as well. In the May 31 issue of the Trib, Charles “Doc” Anderson, who represents part of McLennan County, explained why he voted against the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He reportedly said he had only three days to review the articles of impeachment, and that he hadn’t been informed that Paxton was being investigated, and also that he was busy since the end of the legislative session was coming up. He said, “we need to be sure we cross all our T’s and dot all our I’s.” Has this guy been under a rock the last eight years? Paxton has been in trouble since his indictment in 2015 for securities fraud. Most of his staff quit, accusing him of corruption involving a businessman who received favors from Paxton after hiring Paxton’s mistress, and he was trying to get Texas taxpayers to pay for his legal bill to fight their whistleblower lawsuit. Maybe Anderson just doesn’t care, which would reflect on how important he thinks it is for his district to have intelligent representation in the Texas House. Luckily, Rep. Angelia Orr, who also represents McLennan County, had no such lack of knowledge and voted to impeach Paxton. Recent Trib contributions from Erin Shank bolster the incredulity I feel about Anderson’s vapid answers.

In the last few days, I have been similarly disheartened by the responses of voters and politicians to questions regarding Donald Trump’s indictment. No matter what side of the political spectrum you are on, please don’t just have knee jerk reactions like “witch hunt” or “weaponization of the DOJ” or “What about Hillary?” Inform yourself. Read the indictment online. Read about the Presidential Records Act at archives.gov/files/ presidential-records- guidance.pdf.

“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.” —Carl Sagan

Philip H. Croyle, Waco