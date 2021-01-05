LETTERS: Unmasked local judges, feeling homeless and Texas pride

Judges, mask up!

I was disappointed to see our newly elected Republican judges being sworn in, maskless, during a time when our local health officials are advising daily that things are not better within the city regarding the pandemic, and to continue practicing safety measures implemented by individuals who study these things for a living. As much faith as those judges placed in their Bibles while being sworn in, and the faith they want us to have in their judgments while leading our community legally and professionally, I was hoping to see that same faith placed in the health officials advising what to do during a pandemic. Until we get further information that COVID is indeed calming down and things are better, I will continue to be baffled at the open display of disregard for any measures being implemented by public health officials.