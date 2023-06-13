Ash heap

We as a nation are confronted with four major issues, First, there are those who are leading us toward a secular society, where norms are set by society, and take us away from our historic Judeo-Christian ethical values that have made this a great nation.

Many politicians continually pass legislation that increases our national debt, which now stands at almost $32 trillion. And the recent legislation that was passed, despite how it was presented, will allow that debt to increase another $4 trillion. The current debt is $240,000 for each taxpayer. Just as with household debts, an excessive national debt can bankrupt a nation.

External threats include Russia, which has the goal of exporting its communist agenda to every nation. We are now in a proxy war with it in Ukraine. Whether Ukraine is worth defending is debatable; however, the war weakens Russia and slows its communist agenda. It has thus far cost the U.S. $75 billion.

Lastly, China is striving to be the dominant nation on Earth, and we are funding much of their efforts. Last year U.S. consumers bought $537 billion in goods from China and sold $154 billion to them, an annual trade deficit of $383 billion. This has not changed much in the past 10 years. The items we import include appliances, electronics, medicines, clothes, toys, etc.

We need to realize that when we purchase an item, we are supporting the nation from which it came, and when we vote for a politician, we are supporting their agenda. If we do not change our ways, we will only expedite moving this great nation to the ash heap of history.

Don Hardcastle, Waco

Miss the map

There are always going to be changes, good and bad. I miss the old Waco small-town feel. It’s hard getting use to changes. The Waco Tribune-Herald has stopped using the garage map and will not respond to any questions as to why, or if they will resume it in the future. With the huge amount of new arrivals in McLennan County, it’s impossible to know where the new roads are without the map.

I used to go to all the garage sales. Now it’s not really fun anymore because it’s so much trouble to find the streets. It’s just another thing that Waco has lost due to the massive amounts of new stuff. It’s a shame. But that’s Waco — get rid of what works and build more. Money talks.

Linda Eaton, Lorena

Editor’s note: Look for the garage sale map to return at wacotrib.com this week.

Good eye

I opened my paper this morning and the stunning picture of the new “old” Café Homestead just grabbed my attention. The subtle complementary balance of colors, even the subject matter, reminded me of an Andrew Wyeth painting — almost to the of point of crying. The only thing missing was the ocean through the windows.

Kourtney David appears to have a “good eye” and is a welcome addition to the ranks of Trib photographers. Thanks.

Nancy Marquis, Waco