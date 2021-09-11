LETTERS: Vaccinations should be required for all teachers

Joanne Hueske, Moody

Rules of tipping

Tip the person who delivers anything to your home, even if the store offers “free delivery.” It’s the right thing to do. If you can’t afford to tip, a nice “thank you” or “we appreciate what you do” will suffice.

If food is being delivered, and you can’t afford to tip, you can’t afford to be ordering takeout. Cook instead. The same thing if eating in a restaurant. Waiters and waitresses deserve tips, too.

Tip more to delivery drivers using their personal vehicles. They have additional expenses of fuel, car upkeep and car insurance — often not included in their pay. They usually get paid by the delivery … not minimum wage. Consider the distance and time they are saving you.

If it’s a prescription, have it filled by a pharmacy close to home, not the one across town where you lived previously.

Tape the tip to the front door in an envelope marked “driver” if you don’t see them face-to-face due to the pandemic. There’s always a way to show appreciation.

Virginia Finger, Elm Mott

Whose propaganda?