LETTERS: Vehicular mayhem, a veterans tribute, cheers and jeers for Trib columns

Cal Thomas, in a recent Trib column, spreads this misinformation about electric vehicles (EVs): “Current technology does not support battery life sufficient to drive long distances.” On Nov. 5, Michael Strauss reinforced this myth by agreeing with Thomas’ “facts.” On the contrary, InsideEVs.com notes that of the 28 EV models currently sold in the United States, 21 have a range of more than 200 miles, the longest range is 402 miles and a range over 500 miles is expected within two years.
With four years’ experience driving EVs, I can report that with a 320-mile range and the current charging network, my Tesla Model 3 is completely practical today. Further, driving an EV is a powerful tool to combat the climate crisis and save countless lives through elimination of tailpipe air pollution.
Alan D. Northcutt,
M.D., Waco
Watched the ugly, ugly clip of trucks with Trump flags waving in the high-velocity breeze trying to run a Biden/Harris bus off the road on busy Interstate 35 here in Texas. It made me sick to my stomach.
When did we turn into Nazi Germany? Trump supporters have not hesitated to push their choice in everyone’s face, to the degree I could not put a Biden sign in my yard without it being stolen and my house egged. I was afraid it could even turn into a bullet through my front window.
What is happening to our country? Trump thought the vehicular mayhem on I-35 was funny. What kind of adult would think this is funny? Last time I checked, this was a democracy, yet this president has spent a lot of time trying to turn it into a dictatorship. For the first time in my life I am ashamed of our country, and today I am deeply ashamed of our state.
David Smith, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Oct. 30 incident in Hays County continues to be under investigation by the FBI. President Trump subsequently tweeted: “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat-run cities and hurting our people!”
Thanks for the weekly Bill Tinsley columns. Each is to the point and always timely, inspiring and uplifting. I look forward to my Saturday Trib so I can read his thoughts. Often I use a point he makes in Bible class the very next morning!
Way to go, Trib and Bill Tinsley!
Bob McGregor, Hillsboro
It’s here again,
The day for our vets,
2020, November 11.
So many have served,
Placing others before self.
I’m sure that many are in heaven.
They answered the call
To serve their country.
Unsure of where they might go,
They followed their leaders
As duty required,
Sometimes fighting an unbeatable foe.
So, what’s going to happen
These next four years?
Seems our nation is divided — what a mess!
But don’t lose heart,
And say thanks to these vets.
Their legacy is an example of success.
Ben Hagins, Woodway
