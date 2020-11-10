LETTERS: Vehicular mayhem, Veterans tribute, cheers and jeers for Trib columns

What is happening to our country? Trump thought the vehicular mayhem on I-35 was funny. What kind of adult would think this is funny? Last time I checked, this was a democracy, yet this president has spent a lot of time trying to turn it into a dictatorship. For the first time in my life I am ashamed of our country, and today I am deeply ashamed of our state.

David Smith, Waco

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Oct. 30 incident in Hays County continues to be under investigation by the FBI. President Trump subsequently tweeted: “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat-run cities and hurting our people!”

Divine thoughts

Thanks for the weekly Bill Tinsley columns. Each is to the point and always timely, inspiring and uplifting. I look forward to my Saturday Trib so I can read his thoughts. Often I use a point he makes in Bible class the very next morning!

Way to go, Trib and Bill Tinsley!

Bob McGregor, Hillsboro

Veterans Day 2020

It’s here again,