LETTERS: Vilsack doesn't belong, and lawmakers need to hear from us on winter preparedness

Our senators must oppose Tom Vilsack’s nomination as secretary of agriculture.

Woody Brey, Waco

Editor’s note: Vilsack was confirmed Tuesday by a vote of 92-7.

We made it

Congratulations to everyone who made through this difficult past week. It has been inspiring to read stories of how people showed grit, determination and ingenuity to get through this. It was also heartwarming to read how people helped each other in large and small ways. Texas spirit and God’s hand showed through for us all.

Barbara Hair, McGregor

Time to act

When will our state elected officials act to prevent another power outage? I ask because of February 2011, when 3.1 million Texans were without power. Ten years later, 4.1 million Texans were without power.