LETTERS: Voter restrictions see clumsy rollout; sheriff meddling in other races shameful

What we are witnessing right here in McLennan County, the “heart” of Texas and a county that has remained red to this day, by an elected official, Sheriff Parnell McNamara, and “his” four candidates, is shameful.

Where are our Republican Christian values in all of this? Republicans eating their own?

If a candidate is “qualified” to run for any office, shouldn’t they also be “capable” of running their own campaigns?

Will our sheriff’s campaign influence continue to exist in our DA’s office and throughout our judicial system?

I am very thankful that our voting system still allows us to vote confidentially, so an elected official cannot be made aware of who we choose to vote for.

Mary Pirelo, Waco

Hopeful little vote

I grew up believing that Texans were savvy, hard-nosed horse traders who, like Davy Crockett, made damned sure they were right, then went ahead.