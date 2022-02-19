LETTERS: Voter restrictions see clumsy rollout; sheriff meddling in other races shameful

Cuts both ways
Thank you for the front page article on Feb. 15 about early voting primary worries. The Republicans, who rushed to roll out tougher voting restrictions, evidently saw a clumsy debut of the restrictions, as they must have noticed a fairly high percentage of mail-in ballots returned in Harris County due to lack of proper identification and or lack of signatures. Evidently many were Republicans trying to skirt their own new tough restrictions.
Maybe the Republicans will now see that having proper identification applies to all. If there were not those who at least try to cheat, then we could certainly have fewer rules and regulations.
Thomas E. Webster,
McGregor
Sheriff meddling
Free, fair and regular elections are the cornerstone of democracy. But elections cannot be free and fair when an “elected” official meddles with the rules or unfairly tilts the playing field by exercising improper influence. This abuse of power threatens the integrity of our election process and strikes at the very heart of American democracy.
What we are witnessing right here in McLennan County, the “heart” of Texas and a county that has remained red to this day, by an elected official, Sheriff Parnell McNamara, and “his” four candidates, is shameful.
Where are our Republican Christian values in all of this? Republicans eating their own?
If a candidate is “qualified” to run for any office, shouldn’t they also be “capable” of running their own campaigns?
Will our sheriff’s campaign influence continue to exist in our DA’s office and throughout our judicial system?
I am very thankful that our voting system still allows us to vote confidentially, so an elected official cannot be made aware of who we choose to vote for.
Mary Pirelo, Waco
Hopeful little vote
I grew up believing that Texans were savvy, hard-nosed horse traders who, like Davy Crockett, made damned sure they were right, then went ahead.
That’s why I’m so puzzled and amused that Donald Trump, a lifelong criminal, grifter, liar, womanizer, opportunist, money launderer and traitor, has so completely bamboozled so many Texas politicians and voters. There’s nothing Christian about him, but some seem to literally worship him. Illegal immigration has slowed dramatically; the Biden administration is regularly stopping them at the border, but that hasn’t stopped junior grifters like Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick and down-ballot Republicans from parroting that particular white supremacist paranoid paragraph of the “big lie” — anything to scare voters into reelecting clearly incompetent, corrupt jingo artists for another several years.
I would think that “making sure” Texans don’t freeze to death in their beds or die at the hands of a back alley abortionist or some trigger happy idiot who can’t buy a carton of milk without a shouldered assault rifle would be far more pertinent political issues. Texas remains at the bottom of nearly every quality of life issue. Blatant Republican voter suppression is the scandal of the western world. But it seems that all Republican big shots care about is getting reelected, getting richer, and promising tax incentives to good ol’ boys and corporations who are already wealthier than God’s investment bankers.
I guess that’s just part of the reason that, after living thirty years in Central Texas, I still don’t understand Texas politics. Sure makes my hopeful little vote feel like spitting into a hard wind.
Michael Jones, Waco