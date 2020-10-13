LETTERS: Voting local, casting ballots & listening to the women

Vote Meek

It’s time to vote and we are electing local City Council members and a mayor in a November general election, not something we have done in my memory. Several people have asked if I knew anything about the folks running for these offices. They knew all about the state and national candidates, but not their mayor or City Council representative. To find out about these candidates, I urge you to read the Trib interviews and look at their websites or social media pages. Early voting started Tuesday and you can still vote by mail.

The first place on your ballot is Waco mayor and I ask you to support my friend Dillon Meek. I have worked with him on the Waco City Council and on various community boards and commissions. I know Dillon is considerate and thoughtful when deliberating those tough community issues that always have at least two sides to them. Above all Dillon has proven that he will work to find the common good in everything that comes before the council.

Being a mayor is as much about leading a group of five equally committed members to a place of mutual consensus, and Dillon has proven that he has that ability. Please be a considerate and knowledgeable voter for the governmental representatives closest to your community. As an aside I voted by mail and had no delays or reasons to question the validity of my ballot.