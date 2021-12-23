LETTERS: Waco business groups endorse pavilion, riverfront project

Chambers endorse

The three Waco chambers of commerce — Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce — stand united in support of the recently announced partnership between the city of Waco and Baylor University for the basketball pavilion and riverfront development expansion project.

For generations, the Waco community has long envisioned the Brazos riverfront as an activated, vibrant development complete with retail, restaurants, open spaces, residential units, hotels and daytime offices. This announcement brings Waco’s vision to reality. We support not only the economic impact driven by the nationally ranked Baylor University men’s and women’s basketball programs being fully integrated into the downtown Waco economy, but also celebrate the 90 dates per year this venue will serve Waco as a public amenity to host renowned concerts and other entertainment events. This project will have a positive impact on Wacoans’ quality of life, and will also help our community continue to recruit jobs and businesses into our local economy.