LETTERS: Waco business groups endorse pavilion, riverfront project

Chambers endorse
The three Waco chambers of commerce — Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce — stand united in support of the recently announced partnership between the city of Waco and Baylor University for the basketball pavilion and riverfront development expansion project.
For generations, the Waco community has long envisioned the Brazos riverfront as an activated, vibrant development complete with retail, restaurants, open spaces, residential units, hotels and daytime offices. This announcement brings Waco’s vision to reality. We support not only the economic impact driven by the nationally ranked Baylor University men’s and women’s basketball programs being fully integrated into the downtown Waco economy, but also celebrate the 90 dates per year this venue will serve Waco as a public amenity to host renowned concerts and other entertainment events. This project will have a positive impact on Wacoans’ quality of life, and will also help our community continue to recruit jobs and businesses into our local economy.
The annual economic impact of the new pavilion is projected by economist Ray Perryman to generate $18.9 million for the city, county, Waco ISD and MCC. More than 3,800 new jobs will be created. In addition, direct impact from the development adjacent to the pavilion is expected to generate approximately $167 million in new investment to the riverfront development.
The three chambers also commend Baylor University and the city of Waco for their commitment to partner with local contractors and subcontractors, including working to maximize opportunities for historically underutilized businesses and contractors. We are eager to collaborate with the local businesses in the downtown and core city corridors as we work together to strategically grow our economy through this incredible project.
John Bible, Alfred Solano, Matt Meadors, Waco
A Christmas poem
Christmas in America is where I’m thankful to be.
Our beautiful land of the brave and the free.
Freedom to worship and freedom to pray.
Giving thanks to our Savior each and every day.
The greatest gift of all is not under our tree of pretty lights.
It’s the gift of Jesus that came one night.
It’s a wonderful gift from Heaven above.
Given to a sinful world because of God’s perfect love.
A love that is so great and a love that’s so grand.
God would send his only Begotten Son to this land.
This gift came with a promise that no one can steal.
Believe on the One I sent and you be healed.
I pray this Christmas as the light of this world seems to grow dim.
Remember the promise of salvation that comes only from Him.
Have patience believers as you look toward the sky.
Our Savior will come back in the “twinkling” of an eye.
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! I say with great joy.
Thank you God in Heaven above for sending us your little Baby Boy.
Raymond Carey, Waco