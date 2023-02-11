Hookah mistake

Wonderful piece in Thursday’s Tribune-Herald, Thomas Hanks [“Smoking legal again, as long as it’s flavored”]. Thank you for writing it and for sharing your tragic experiences with tobacco-related illnesses and loss of loved ones. I too have lost family and close friends to this horrible disease and have suffered to a lesser degree from the aftereffects of years of smoking cigarettes in my younger years, even though I quit more than 40 years ago. I still struggle with spells of bronchitis.

So I too have been very concerned — actually, horrified — at the so-called wisdom of our Waco City Council in allowing hookah bars to open in Waco. Your detailed description of the sharing of the tobacco and water boggles my mind with its negative health implications. The only reason I can see for allowing this is the almighty dollar it would generate.

Mary Sewell, Waco

After reading the fantastic op-ed written by my friend and neighbor Thomas Hanks about the new change to Waco’s smoking ordinance, I thought this might be an opportunity for the city council to rethink its decision to approve a new and improved version of the ordinance allowing the expansion of smoking in public places.

If that is not an option, perhaps at the very least explain to us how this change is going to improve the health and well-being of citizens. Tom’s piece should be read by everyone.

Bill Smyers, Waco

Hearing people state that if an 18-year-old can serve his country, he can own a semi-automatic rifle with a large magazine got me to thinking about my Army experience.

Two weeks after I turned 18 years old, 50 years ago, I joined the Army. Basic training was at Fort Leonard Wood. One night, in the dead of winter, we had a night-fire exercise. One of the trainees in our company took the opportunity to go AWOL with his rifle and at least 20 rounds of ammunition. When the drill instructors found out, they were scared silly. One went so far as to gather several trainees, taller than him, around him for protection. The company was kept out in the dark until the rifle was found in an outhouse. The AWOL trainee was not found by the time we graduated.

My next station was Fort Sill for advanced training. We were never issued weapons while we were there.

Fort Hood was my permanent station. The only time I touched a rifle there was on patrols, riot control training or sniper training. Sniper training was the only time I had live ammo.

While there my roommate got with another soldier who bought a .22 rifle with a scope and took it to a “party house” in Harker Heights. They decided it would be cute to shoot at the top lights of the cop car sent to investigate the sound of shots. They were arrested and charged with two counts of attempted capital murder because of the presence of two police officers in the car.

Later, another soldier in my unit got into an argument and somehow got an M16 rifle. I don’t know if he had ammo or not. It turned out he had enlisted under someone else’s birth certificate, because he was barred due to his record. He was arrested and discharged.

So, for three years I was never trusted with a loaded weapon unless under strict supervision. All things considered, it was probably a good idea.

John Kamenec, Waco