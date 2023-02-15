No glass walls

I have been concerned about the design for the new Waco High School building ever since I read in the Tribune-Herald about the new building’s interior glass wall design for the classrooms. One member of the school board voted not to build the walls of glass. Unfortunately the rest of the board and superintendent all loved the glamorous version.

If you think it is difficult to hire teachers now, just wait until glass walled classrooms begin use at Waco High. Think of the distraction of people moving in the hallway by the glass classroom — even if they are just a shadow. Do the security plans include a security guard with a gun standing beside each glass wall to prevent violence? We saw how safe that can make a school in the Uvalde tragedy.

Just recently I heard multiple guns and several knives were discovered along with other illegal contraband when a surprise search of Waco High took place. This has caused the school officials to herd all the students through a single door to enter or exit. Supposedly safety can “hopefully be maintained” this way. See-through backpacks are going to be required and obviously some extra employees are going to be required there to check the ID of the students against non-students entering the building, which apparently has been a problem in the past.

It is high time the school board gets serious about spending taxpayer dollars wisely. Seriously think of security of the students and educators. If you don’t want vouchers, then don’t add to the problems in our public schools.

Gloria Young, Waco

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions came to Waco Monday to smother us with hot air about how the omnibus spending bill will benefit Waco. Not a shovel of dirt will be turned, not a cubic inch of concrete will be poured, not an ounce of sewer will be treated. This $5.6 million will go toward studying and/or engineering design work for these long-planned projects again and, mark my words, none of these studies will be accomplished by Waco engineering firms.

When reelection comes around, Rep. Pete Sessions will wave this flag to tell us how much he has done for Waco. Let’s vote this career carpetbagger out next time and vote in someone who really cares for his constituency. I have to give him credit for one thing though: He voted against this bill, which was the right thing to do.

Fred Ouellette, Waco

According to Wednesday’s Waco Trib, Waco leaders are considering a maintenance fee for street repairs and improvements.

With inflation at 6.4%, high grocery prices, natural gas costing double what it cost in 2020-21, gasoline at the pump $2.79 to $2.99 a gallon, electricity rates continuing to rise, plus property tax evaluations rising at an enormous rate, the city leaders are considering taxing Waco citizens more.

Waco is growing and that means more tax revenue coming to the city due to new homes being built and increased property valuations.

I suggest the city leaders stay within the city budget and complete the road repairs and improvements. After all, that is what Waco citizens must do to survive.

When you consider the poverty rate in Waco, what are the city leaders thinking? It seems that they are living in a fantasy land.

James Burroughs, Waco