LETTERS: Waco ISD candidates should avoid culture war panic; Herschel Walker's celebrity big draw for GOP

Don’t go there

First off, thank you to the Trib for Saturday’s article profiling the race for Waco ISD’s at-large board seat. I think Carl Hoover did a great job describing the candidates’ profiles and platform, while keeping the coverage balanced.

With respect to one question posed to both candidates, I believe only one had it right. When asked about schools banning books and constraining the teaching of certain topics, the Rev. Marlon Jones correctly pointed out that “we’re in a dangerous place where education is being weaponized to win elections.”

When asked the same question, Angelo Ochoa responded that “he would consider a range of opinions before making a decision as a trustee.” Besides this being a nothing answer, there are a couple of huge problems with this kind of thinking.

We should not be wasting our time as a district considering banning books. I haven’t met a single person in WISD who thinks we should consider this. I have met people who are concerned for the mental health and well-being of our students and teachers, and who want new leadership to turn things around in the district. We don’t need to give any oxygen to these bad faith culture war requests.

Banning books is antithetical to a well-rounded K-12 education. We live in a cultural moment that is comfortable with suppressing or discouraging speech, and I believe the place to stop this has to be in our schools. Public schools are incubators of democracy, where we not only prepare our children for the world but also to be independent thinkers that will challenge or preserve institutions for the betterment of our country. I don’t trust any trustee to be the arbiter of truth, and neither should anyone reading this.

Our trustees need to be comfortable calling out these culture war attacks for what they really are: a manufactured moral panic that is part of a larger effort to dismantle our public schools. If we try to play both sides of this issue and give anyone the idea that it is socially acceptable to ban books or conversations, then we’re a hop and a skip away from a “1984” dystopia (a book which has also been banned in the past, go figure).

Let’s focus on the issues that really matter in our district. I won’t support anyone for school board that doesn’t feel comfortable fighting for free speech, and neither should anyone else.

Peter Mungiguerra, Waco

Celebrity draw

With many primaries currently going on, there is one that I can guess the outcome, most likely accurately. The Republican U.S. Senate primary in Georgia is an easy call. Herschel Walker will most decidedly win the nomination.

While Donald Trump is ready to tout that he propelled Walker to a primary victory, I can assure you that neither Trump nor Mitch McConnell are reasons to believe he will win.

Any keen observer of elections knows that celebrity wins in the Republican Party. If you care to disagree, that’s fine, but consider Eisenhower, Reagan, Schwarzenegger and Trump. Any good Republican strategist knows to back a celebrity. After all, the Republican base is enamored with celebrities who praise the party.

So, the Senate race in Georgia will be Walker against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. Do not think that Donald Trump had anything to do with Walker’s primary win, because Walker’s celebrity means more to GOP voters than does anything his competition could do or say.

Samuel Culper III

Bellmead