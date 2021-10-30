LETTERS: Waco ISD needs new facilities; compassion for victim after execution

Vote for bond
I urge citizens in Waco ISD to pass the bond election for new buildings in our district.
I’m 68 and will have retired before they will replace the Waco High building I have served in for 20 years. That would be fitting, because both the building and I are near the end of our usefulness in education.
My three children attended WISD schools, graduated from Waco High and have earned multiple degrees. Each of them was well prepared for success after taking advantage of what the educators in WISD offered them. Luckily for them, the teachers and coaches could still make up for the deficit in facilities.
In the past five years things have changed rapidly in Texas and the playing field among large schools is leaving Waco at a big disadvantage. As Texas cities have boomed, they have added multiple large schools with classrooms designed for technology and 21st century learning. Teachers today are more highly trained out of college than those from my century. I hate that their success can be hindered by their environment.
This building was constructed in 1960. At that time the citizens of this state led the nation in building the schools to regain the lead in the Cold War.
Our families demanded a lot of us, but they understood we could not achieve success by renovating the old schoolhouses that dotted the county. People moved toward towns with the strongest schools.
Since the time this Richfield High School campus was built, it has absorbed three schools in consolidation. It has been in a tug-of-war with different trends in education. It was built in a neighborhood with the state’s showcase shopping mall and regional medical facilities. Those are gone, and the area waits for renewal.
I love my room with its leaking ceiling, rippled floors, loose windows and poor lighting. I do not drink the water at school and there are repairs that can’t be made because it would expose dangerous building materials used in the 1960s. It is like the old truck I drive. Opening a window beats the air conditioning. That truck is a bargain for my two-mile drive to school, but I would not send my grandchildren off down the highway in it. Just like Waco, they must live and compete in a whole new state.
Charles Petree, Waco
Justice served
Regarding “Oklahoma resumes executions, kills inmate for 1998 slaying” by Sean Murphy [Friday, Page A3]: Gay Carter was her name. She was stabbed 16 times with a shank/sharpened screwdriver in a storeroom near the kitchen where she worked. He was upset because he didn’t like his breakfast tray that morning.
Her cause of death was a punctured aorta causing her to bleed out. She also had damage to five of her vital organs from stab wounds. Her daughter also worked at Connor Correctional Center and she was brought to the storeroom to say goodbye to her 58-year-old mother. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. Twenty-three years later, justice was served.