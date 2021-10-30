LETTERS: Waco ISD needs new facilities; compassion for victim after execution

Since the time this Richfield High School campus was built, it has absorbed three schools in consolidation. It has been in a tug-of-war with different trends in education. It was built in a neighborhood with the state’s showcase shopping mall and regional medical facilities. Those are gone, and the area waits for renewal.

I love my room with its leaking ceiling, rippled floors, loose windows and poor lighting. I do not drink the water at school and there are repairs that can’t be made because it would expose dangerous building materials used in the 1960s. It is like the old truck I drive. Opening a window beats the air conditioning. That truck is a bargain for my two-mile drive to school, but I would not send my grandchildren off down the highway in it. Just like Waco, they must live and compete in a whole new state.

Charles Petree, Waco

Justice served

Regarding “Oklahoma resumes executions, kills inmate for 1998 slaying” by Sean Murphy [Friday, Page A3]: Gay Carter was her name. She was stabbed 16 times with a shank/sharpened screwdriver in a storeroom near the kitchen where she worked. He was upset because he didn’t like his breakfast tray that morning.