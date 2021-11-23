LETTERS: Waco ISD should hold special election to replace DuPuy

Elect, don’t appoint

Another day, another Waco ISD trustee resigning before the end of their term. Who could have seen this coming? Well, Trustee Keith Guillory and former candidate Hope Balfa Mustakim both called it.

Earlier this year, Trustee Guillory shared in an interview that DuPuy admitted he had zero intention of serving the duration of his term, and DuPuy refused to commit to a full three-year term when he was running against Mustakim in 2020. It seems that his private intentions and public posturing have come to pass, and Waco ISD parents have been deceived in the process.

Where does that leave us? The Waco ISD Board of Trustees needs to commit to holding a special election for this seat during the regularly scheduled May 2022 election, and leave this seat vacant until then.

When DuPuy ran the first time, he effectively lied to his constituents and denied them an informed choice as to who would serve for the next three years. He wanted to have full control over his successor, and thought it would be easier to run, win and hand-pick his replacement. He has no right to anoint an heir apparent to this seat, and the board should respect Waco ISD parents’ right to choose their next trustee without the meddling of the board members.